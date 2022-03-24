The watch order and canon value of Naruto movies

Naruto is one of the big three in shonen anime and manga series. It is arguably one of the most popular and successful animanga series of all time. Naturally, when a series performs this well for a sustained period of time, it is no surprise that there will be a couple of movies to watch along the way.

In this article, we will explore the correct watch order of the movies and which among the lot are canon as well.

Sequence of all the Naruto movies that have been released so far

This series has produced about 11 movies in total. Most of these flicks are filler, but among them are two movies that can be considered canon. The films were not an adaptation of the manga series, but served as a continuation to the ongoing plot. Here’s the list of movies in the correct watch order.

Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

Shippuden the Movie

Shippuden the Movie: Bonds

Shippuden the Movie: Inheritors of the Will of Fire

Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower

Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison

Shippuden the Movie: Road to Ninja

The Last: Naruto the Movie (Canon)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (Canon)

As mentioned in the list, there are only two movies that are canon in the series. While the rest are fillers, they are worth watching along with the anime episodes as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that fans can watch the Boruto movie either at the beginning of the Boruto series or after the first 50 episodes.

The first three films on the list are set within the same timeline as the original series. With that being said, the next seven movies on the list are from the Shippuden era, when the protagonist is in his teens. The first 10 movies can be viewed as a single unit, with the Boruto movie being set in a different timeline.

These films are easy to watch and fans love most of them despite a good chunk being filler episodes. All of the aforementioned movies will be available on one of these three platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll and Tubi. While Tubi is free, one would have to pay for a subscription to watch them on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul