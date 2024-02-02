Ikemoto's comments in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 1 hypes up the series' future

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 1, fans finally got a look at manga artist Mikio Ikemoto's comments about the new manga series. Up until now, fans didn't really get to interact with the manga artist. Hence, his comment on the recently released compiled volume managed to hype up the entire fanbase.

Since the start of the Boruto manga, manga artist Mikio Ikemoto was brought under scrutiny over his artwork and character designs. However, as time passed, his artwork improved, and he was able to win fans over. This is especially evident since the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Ikemoto's comments in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 1 hype up fans

Expand Tweet

Mikio Ikemoto's comment stated that Boruto's seinin arc had finally begun. With that, the subtitle for the manga has changed from "Naruto Next Generations" to "Two Blue Vortex." He believed that many fans might get confused by seeing volume no.1 and think that it is a new manga, however, it is the continuation of the "Naruto Next Generations" manga. Hence, he advised fans to check properly before purchasing a copy.

Nevertheless, Ikemoto believes that the fans who might end up buying the copy without reading the prequel series could simply imagine the events from the past. This is because Ikemoto believes that once fans start reading the manga, they will end up being too curious about future events to look back to the past.

Fans reacting to Ikemoto's comment in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 1 (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were hyped up by the manga artist's comment as it was the first time they had seen Mikio Ikemoto hyping up the series. With that, fans were hopeful of some amazing chapters to be released in the near future.

Fans already loved the series, however, Ikemoto's comment hinted at more intriguing developments to take place. Thus, they could not wait for the future chapters to be released.

Meanwhile, some fans were simply glad to see a proper comment from Mikio Ikemoto after years. Many fans were starting to believe that Ikemoto did not exist and that the name was just announced to protect the real artist.

Fans reacting to Ikemoto's comment in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 1 (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

In the meantime, other fans came to a realization. From manga artist Mikio Ikemoto's comment, it was very clear that he thinks of the "Two Blue Vortex" as the main Boruto manga. As for the "Naruto Next Generations" manga, for Ikemoto, it was simply a prequel manga for the main manga that had only just begun its serialization.

This meant that the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga was going to run for a very long time. This is also evident from the fact that Mikio Ikemoto called the entire Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga with 20 compiled volumes the "youth arc."

If a manga with 20 volumes was summed up as "Youth Arc," fans cannot fathom for how long the main series, i.e., Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, will get serialized. Nevertheless, such developments are bound to hype up every Boruto fan.