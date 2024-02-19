"Tears in my eyes": Boruto and Mitsuki's moment in Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 has fans emotional

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 is set to be released on February 21, 2024, and early spoilers for the same have generated excitement among fans. The previous chapter ended with Mitsuki arriving and declaring a battle against Boruto.

The majority of this chapter follows the battle between Mitsuki and the latter as the former gets overpowered. Upon the fight's conclusion, Mitsuki loses and the protagonist tells him that he is with the wrong 'Sun.' When Mitsuki tried to attack back, he thought about the protagonist's words and became skeptical of his 'Sun,' who was Kawaki.

Following their confrontation, the protagonist surprised fans with a display of mature behavior, inviting Mitsuki to visit him anytime as they were once good friends. This gesture highlighted a change in the protagonist's personality since the time skip, leaving fans both awestruck and divided in their reactions.

Fans react to Boruto's last words with Mitsuki as he leaves Hidden Leaf Village

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, the protagonist gets attacked by Mitsuki's snakes. Swiftly teleporting to a nearby tree, he takes stock of the situation, pondering Mitsuki's unexpected appearance in place of Kawaki.

Mitsuki was out for blood so he didn't let him escape and continued the chase with his clones. The protagonist realizes that Mitsuki is no match for him, so he destroys all of his clones and utterly defeats him.

Mitsuki was confused as to why he wasn't being killed. The rogue protagonist then told him that Kawaki was not the 'Sun,' the name he once called Boruto. The latter urged that Mitsuki could never change this fact while putting his sword back into the scabbard. Mitsuki took this chance to attack back but couldn't harm him because he was also doubtful of Kawaki being his 'Sun.'

Mitsuki was a clone of Orochimaru, one of the antagonists of Naruto, and started living in the Hidden Leaf Village after he confirmed that Boruto was his Sun. Mitsuki himself is personified as Moon, an entity that has no light of its own, and wanders the darkness searching for light.

He was alive because his Sun kept reflecting its light on him. This Sun was Boruto Uzumaki, and because of Eida's Omnipotence, Mitsuki's Sun was swapped with Kawaki. Mitsuki was also skeptical of the identity of his Sun, but because of Eida's Omnipotence, he couldn't be sure about it.

The reactions from fans

Fans took to the internet after reading the spoilers and couldn't help but express their thoughts on how the protagonist of this story had become such a cold character after a rough time skip. Most of the fandom was in awe over the protagonist's cold behavior towards Mitsuki.

During the time skip, not only did the protagonist go through some rigorous training under Sasuke, but he also saw his teacher getting engulfed in the enemy's jutsu. This not only made him stronger but also helped him mature, due to which he handled the situation with Mitsuki without any hate.

As things stand right now, the protagonist's current situation is at a stand-still because even though he revealed everything to Shikimaru, believing him would be a gamble for the Hidden Leaf officials, as he is still a rogue.