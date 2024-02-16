Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers - Boruto vs Mitsuki ends as Shikamaru learns Naruto's truth

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, it's spoilers and raw scans have already emerged online. As revealed in the previous manga chapter, the upcoming chapter is set to feature Mitsuki vs Boruto.

The previous chapter saw Boruto reuniting with Sarada and Sumire. However, their conversation was cut short by Mitsuki who arrived to fight Boruto. Additionally, the manga also saw Shikamaru speaking to Boruto through Ino's jutsu. He wanted to learn the truth behind Boruto and Kawaki's identities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers - Boruto defeats Mitsuki

Mitsuki and Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 preview (Image via Shueisha)

According to a rough translation of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers, the upcoming chapter is titled "Whereabouts of the Sun."

The chapter begins with a flashback of Mitsuki as he looks at Kawaki, thinking of him as his "Sun." He is the reason, Mitsuki felt alive. Mistuki thought himself to be like the "moon," floating in the darkness, unable to emit light on its own. That's why he needed Kawaki and was so hellbent on avenging him.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers then shifted their focus to the present as Mitsuki vs Boruto finally began. Mitsuki charged at Boruto as the protagonist tried countering him with his shuriken. However, the shurikens were useless as Mitsuki used his snakes to counter them and attack Boruto. This forced Boruto to retreat as he used the Flying Raijin jutsu to teleport to a tree.

Mitsuki as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto was astonished to see that it wasn't Kawaki but Mitsuki who was pursuing him. That's when Mitsuki revealed that he had left back Kawaki to fight Boruto himself. He believed that he was stronger than Kawaki, hence he could fight Boruto. However, Boruto believed that both Kawaki and Mitsuki were weak compared to him. Thus, there was no point in the battle.

However, Mitsuki had one other reason for fighting Boruto, thus he did not want to back away. This was followed by Mitsuki again attacking Boruto. This time, he made clones of himself while being in Sage Mode. However, Boruto remained unfazed and defeated all of them using his swordsmanship. In the end, he used a Lightning Release Jutsu to attack the real Mistuki. As Mitsuki's vision was impaired by the smoke, Boruto closed in on him, placing his katana next to Mitsuki's neck.

Expand Tweet

With that, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers saw Boruto evidently defeating Mitsuki. However, Mitsuki was confused as to why Boruto did not kill him. Boruto knew that Mitsuki believed Kawaki to be his "Sun." However, Boruto made it very clear to him that he was Mistuki's "Sun" and nothing could change that. With that, he withdrew his weapon and placed it in its scabbard.

Just then, Mitsuki attacked Boruto with his snake but did not harm him. The truth is that Mitsuki himself had doubts about Kawaki being his "sun" as he did not feel he was emitting any light on him. Right after, Mitsuki withdrew his snake and asked Boruto if he killed the Seventh Hokage. To that, Boruto revealed that the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki was alive and safe. This conversation was also heard by Shikamaru and Ino, both of whom were shocked.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, Kawaki finally woke up after getting poisoned by Mitsuki. He was confused about what Mistuki was up to. In the meantime, Shikamaru asked Boruto to go away from Mistuki so that he could speak to him alone. During their conversation, Boruto revealed the secret behind Eida's Omnipotence and how it switched his and Kawaki's positions.

That said, as per Boruto, sharing such information was useless because it was in nature of the Omnipotence ability to be forgotten by its victims. Hence, Shikamaru was going to forget all about it. Moreover, Boruto had no idea how he could get everything back to normal. Nevertheless, Boruto asked Shikamaru not to make the information public because it could force Kawaki to take more rash actions.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers then shifted their focus to the evolved God Trees' hideout. There, the evolved God Tree Jura could be seen sitting beside Hidari and reading books. He was interested in acquiring knowledge and wished to learn more about the world. But for now, he wanted to go see his target Naruto Uzumaki.

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers saw Mitsuki, Shikamaru, and Ino finally learn the truth behind Boruto and Kawaki's identities. With that, it seems like Boruto may have finally got three more allies who might assist him in the future.

Meanwhile, the manga also saw the evolved god tree Jura preparing to go see Naruto Uzumaki. Thus, fans can expect Jura to attack Kawaki in the next chapter.