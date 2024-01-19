Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 - Kawaki's deception gets threatened as Shikamaru hopes to aid Boruto

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6, the manga finally added a new ally for Boruto as Interim Hokage Shikamaru Nara risks his position as the Hokage to get closer to the truth. Unfortunately, Mitsuki interrupts this as he hopes to kill Boruto.

The previous chapter saw Amado suspecting his own memories about Boruto and Kawaki. Surprisingly, Shikamaru and Sai overheard Amado's theory. Just as Sumire and Sarada were considering a plan to persuade Amado, Boruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 - Mitsuki attacks Boruto

Ino and Shikamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6, titled Three Years, revealed how it was not just the Hidden Leaf Village but the entire Land of Fire that was pressurizing Shikamaru to get Boruto eliminated. Additionally, the manga revealed that Shikamaru had not assumed the title of Lord Eighth officially. He was sceptical about Naruto's status and had asked for three years before he would accept the position officially.

The chapter later saw Shikamaru reaching out to Ino Yamanaka so that he could speak with Boruto using Mind-Body Transmission. This was later evident when Shikamaru warned Boruto about Mitsuki's arrival at his position.

Kawaki and Eida as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Kawaki finally learned about the evolved God Trees who had developed awareness. Eida also revealed to him how they were targeting Naruto Uzumaki and herself. However, as one could guess, Kawaki only cared about Naruto.

Soon after, Daemon made Kawaki realize that his deception was at risk of getting exposed. The only few people who knew Naruto was alive were Daemon himself, Kawaki, Eida, Boruto, and Sasuke. Considering that Boruto and Sasuke were considered criminals, no one would believe them. However, when the evolved God Trees arrive at the village to consume the Seventh Hokage, Kawaki's fabrication would get exposed to the Hidden Leaf Shinobi.

Mitsuki and Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 (Image via Shueisha)

Later, the manga saw Kawaki detect Boruto's presence in the Hidden Leaf Village. However, Mitsuki decided to go after the Otsutsuki himself and knocked out Kawaki using his snakes. He then contacted Shikamaru to get Eida to reveal Boruto's exact location to him so that he could track him down.

This was around the same time that Boruto revealed to Sarada and Sumire that the Claw Grimes had evolved, presumably due to Code's chakra, and were capable of turning people into evolved God Trees. With that, Boruto also revealed to Sarada that her father had been turned into a tree as well.

Mitsuki and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Boruto received Shikamaru's warning about Mitsuki through Mind-Body Transmission, allowing him to dodge Mitsuki's attacks and make his run. That's when Shikamaru told Boruto that he had begun to suspect his memories. With that, he asked Boruto if he was "Boruto Uzumaki" as such a theory would finally solve all the doubts in his mind.

While Boruto wanted to talk to Shikamaru about the truth, Mitsuki kept attacking him in his Sage Mode. Therefore, he had to deal with him first.

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 ended by setting up the fight between Sage Mode Mitsuki and Boruto. With that, fans can expect to see the two former friends fight each other in the next chapter. However, from the premise, it seems like Mitsuki is set to fight at his best while Boruto is set to hold back a bit.