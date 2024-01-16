Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 foreshadow Kawaki and Boruto joining forces? Explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 is supposed to be released on Friday, January 19, 2024. However, the chapter's spoilers and raw scans have dropped online days before its release. With the new chapter spoilers, fans were introduced to several new revelations, one of which saw Kawaki learn about the "Shinju" from Eida.

The manga has introduced a new antagonist group called the "Shinju" who are born when the Claw Grimes bite a human being that is not an Otsutsuki. While previously that action would have caused a human to be turned into a God Tree, Code's chakra seemingly forced the Claw Grimes to evolve, subsequently leading to the Shinju's existence.

With the Shinju being a major threat, far surpassing Code, will Boruto and Kawaki team up to fight them?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6: Will Kawaki join forces with Boruto?

As fans know, Kawaki is very protective of the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki as he is the one person who does not see him as a vessel of weapon but as a human being. Thus, upon knowing that Naruto's life was in danger till the day that Momoshiki Otsutsuki had some control over Boruto, Kawaki decided to seal Naruto away in another dimension to protect him.

Following that, Kawaki went on to get Eida to switch his places with Boruto, effectively kicking out Boruto from his home, blaming him for his parents' "deaths," and accusing him of attacking him. Altogether, it is pretty clear that Kawaki is willing to go to any lengths to protect Naruto Uzumaki.

Three years after those events, Eida informed Kawaki about the threat of Shinju. She revealed to him that they were born out of the Claw Grimes and were the awakened consciousnesses of the Ten-Tailed Beast. Moreover, they also had individual targets that they wanted to consume, one of whom was none other than the Seventh Hokage - Naruto Uzumaki.

However, the last time, Boruto and Code were the only threats to Naruto. While those two also possessed Karma, it was technically possible for Kawaki to defeat both of them in individual fights. But, when it comes to the Shinju, that might not be the case. Even though Naruto Uzumaki was only Jura's target, there lies the huge possibility that he will receive help from his fellow Shinju.

Thus, considering how the Shinju are far superior in strength compared to Code, Kawaki could be in huge trouble. This likely means that Kawaki will lose against the Shinju if he were to fight by himself.

Hence, there is the possibility that Kawaki would want to team up with Boruto to protect Naruto. Even Boruto, who has enough reason to hate Kawaki, would want to assist him protect his father. Unfortunately, considering how unreasonable Kawaki is, the chances of him teaming up with Boruto are really low. This is also evident from how Kawaki only attacked Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, even though Code was right in front of him.