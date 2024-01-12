Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 - Major spoilers to expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6, also known as Boruto chapter 86, is set to be released on Friday, January 19, 2023. The previous chapter saw the God Trees identify their individual targets to consume. With this development, the manga set up the possible fights fans could witness in the next few chapters.

Additionally, the previous chapter hinted at how people in the Hidden Leaf Village were suspicious of their memories being manipulated but needed proof to confirm the same. Boruto also finally returned to the Hidden Leaf Village and reunited with Sarada and Sumire.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers and raw scans are expected to appear online three to four days before the issue's release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6

Boruto may reveal Sasuke's whereabouts to Sarada

Boruto and Sasuke as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed in the previous chapter, Sasuke Uchiha had been turned into a God Tree after getting bit by a Claw Grime. However, Sarada wasn't aware that her father had also become one of Code's victims. To make matters worse, Boruto had also spotted a sentient God Tree that had taken over Sasuke's persona. Hence, Boruto could reveal to Sarada how they might essentially have to fight her father.

However, it was not just Sarada but also Sakura Uchiha who was unaware of Sasuke's whereabouts. While the chances of Sakura appearing in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 seem low, considering the information surrounding her husband, her presence may become vital.

Boruto and Shikamaru may share information in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6

Konohamaru and Shikamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the new manga's first chapter, Sarada Uchiha was seemingly making constant attempts to help Boruto get an opportunity to speak his side of the story. Nevertheless, given the accusations against him, both Shikamaru and Konohamaru were against the idea of rescinding his death order.

Now that Boruto has returned to the Hidden Leaf Village to assist them in fighting Code, there is a good chance that he will get to say his side of the story.

While one might think that Shikamaru won't believe Boruto's statements, the previous chapter saw Shikamaru and Sai overhearing Amado's suspicions about his memories being manipulated.

Hence, Shikamaru Nara might finally consider Boruto's side of the story and come to an understanding that there was a possibility that his memories were manipulated.

Kawaki and Mitsuki may confront Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6

Mitsuki and Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As fans might remember Kawaki wanted to kill Boruto because he was a vessel for Momoshiki Otsutsuki. However, unlike his position as a Karma user, Boruto seemingly had no control over Momoshiki. This meant that Boruto was a threat to the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki. That's the reason why he sent Naruto and Hinata to another dimension, following which he tried to kill Boruto.

With his target back in the Hidden Leaf Village, Kawaki might attack Boruto again. However, this time, he might be joined by Mitsuki.

Mitsuki considered Boruto his "Sun." However, due to Eida's omnipotence, he now considers Kawaki his "Sun." Not only that, but Mitsuki also believes that Boruto killed the Seventh Hokage and his wife and tried killing Kawaki. Hence, he wants to kill Boruto to protect his "Sun."