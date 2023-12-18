Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 leaked cover sees Sasuke's return

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 set to be released on Thursday, December 21, the leaks for the same have started dropping online. While the previous chapters featured other characters like Boruto, Sarada, Himawari, and Kawak, the upcoming chapter cover is set to feature Sasuke Uchiha.

The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto reaching Code's location where he was confronted by a new antagonist group - The Divine Trees. Through this encounter, the manga revealed that the people who got turned into Divine Trees also ended up creating sentient Divine Trees versions of themselves. With that, it was revealed that Sasuke had turned into a Divine Tree, while Boruto had teamed up with Kashin Koji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 features Sasuke's first cover after the time skip

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 leaks and spoilers coming out, the manga series' leakers on X revealed the cover art for the series' upcoming chapter. The cover art features Sasuke Uchiha's illustration.

Given that he got turned into a tree during the time skip itself, his attire did not change from the previous series. As for his stature and pose, it seems like he is preparing to fight an oncoming threat, evident from his right hand getting ready to draw his sword.

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The text on the cover behind Sasuke hints at his inner turmoil, i.e., self-doubt. Due to Eida's Shinjutsu, Sasuke was led to believe that Kawaki was Naruto and Hinata's son. Meanwhile, Boruto was an outsider who seemingly killed both Naruto and Hinata. However, after witnessing his daughter Sarada unlock Mangekyo Sharingan and request him to help Boruto, he decided to travel with him. Nevertheless, he seemingly still may have some doubts about the same.

Additionally, some other text says "After the Great Incident...what happened to Boruto and Sasuke?" This is a clear indication that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is set to focus on Boruto and Sasuke's flashback, revealing how Sasuke got turned into a tree.

Boruto and Sasuke as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 preview (Image via Shueisha)

That said, this development was already hinted at by the manga when it released a preview of the chapter with a manga panel of Boruto and Sasuke during the time skip.

The preview saw Boruto with relatively long hair and an outfit that resembled Sasuke's attire, along with a similar sword. Boruto's long hair hinted that Sasuke was turned into a Divine Tree well into the time skip.

Considering that the manga hinted that Boruto and Sasuke had confronted Code around one year after the previous manga ended, Sasuke may have been turned into a tree about two years ago canonically. Fortunately, the spoilers either confirming or debunking this theory will be dropped soon.