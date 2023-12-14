Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 - Major spoilers to expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, also known as Boruto chapter 85, is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The previous chapter revealed a new antagonist group in the manga. With that, the chapter also revealed that Boruto had teamed up with Kashin Koji, while Sasuke had been turned into a Divine Tree.

The upcoming manga chapter is just a few days away. Hence, fans have become quite eager to learn what will happen next in the series. With Boruto having identified his next group of enemies, what will he do?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers are expected to appear online 3-4 days before the chapter's release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 may reveal how Sasuke got trapped

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga's previous chapter revealed that Sasuke Uchiha had been turned into a Divine Tree after a Claw Grime seemingly bit him. However, the manga did not reveal when the incident took place. That said, Boruto and Code's conversation did hint that the two had met one year into the time skip. Hence, there is a good chance that a Claw Grime bit Sasuke about two years ago.

With that in mind, the upcoming chapter could provide fans with a flashback, allowing them to relive the events themselves. Fans should also expect to see Boruto scar Code's eye. Hence, the upcoming chapter may likely feature a two-on-one battle between the duo of Boruto & Sasuke and Code.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 may reveal how Boruto and Kashin Koji teamed up

Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kashin Koji has been missing from the series since his fight against Jigen back in the first manga series. Thereafter, fans had been theorizing about how he would one day return to the series and team up with Boruto.

Surprisingly, Kashin Koji did team up with Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. In addition, he has seemingly also helped Boruto meet up with the toads from Mount Myouboku. It proved that he had become Boruto's new teacher.

Hence, the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 may likely reveal how Kashin Koji met up with Boruto. If the Jiraiya clone did get affected by Eida's Shinjutsu or was exempt for a unique reason, that information may also be revealed in the manga.

The Hidden Leaf Village may team up with Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The previous chapter saw Sarada Uchiha propose an idea to the current Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Shikamaru Nara.

Given that Boruto and Code were hostile toward each other, Sarada proposed that the Hidden Leaf Village team up with Boruto to defeat Code. While Shikamaru may not like the plan, considering that Code was attacking the village, he may be left with no other choice.

If such a development does take place, there is a good chance that Boruto might come back to the village and start residing with Eida and Daemon, similar to how he did at the end of the previous manga series.