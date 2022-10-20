The release of Boruto chapter 74 took place only a couple of hours ago. After a long month of waiting, fans finally got the chance to see the Uzumaki siblings interact with Eida and Daemon. While the chapter was not action-based or too revealing, it gave fans many hints about what to expect in future entries.

As soon as Boruto chapter 74 became available, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and concerns about it. Many theories began sprouting online after Amado implied that the android brothers could be related to the Otsutsuki clan. Sadly, not every comment found on social media had kind words for the latest chapter of the sequel.

Keep reading to learn more about what fans had to say about Boruto chapter 74 and the future of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 74.

Fans wonder if Kawaki still wants to kill his brother after Boruto chapter 74

What occurred in the latest chapter?

Boruto chapter 74 began with Eida, Daemon, and Amado arriving at Konoha. The young woman’s ability started affecting the people around her. Uncomfortable with the attention, Eida decided to fly away.

Kawaki and Boruto were fighting inside their new house. Outside, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Team 10 were waiting for Eida to arrive. Once in their new home, Daemon fought Boruto and Kawaki and won.

Fans react to Boruto chapter 74 on Twitter

𝒮𝑒𝒶𝓃 @SeenTheMain boruto chpater 74 was definitely my favorite of the last few chapters. actually felt excited while reading it. hopefully we get some cool info from amado next chapter. boruto chpater 74 was definitely my favorite of the last few chapters. actually felt excited while reading it. hopefully we get some cool info from amado next chapter.

Trajectory @TrajectoryQuo I thought that was a good chapter. Finally we will be getting more info on the siblings which could open to more Otsutsuki lore. I’m confused on all those massive complaints #Boruto I thought that was a good chapter. Finally we will be getting more info on the siblings which could open to more Otsutsuki lore. I’m confused on all those massive complaints #Boruto

Sekonds•~ @sekonso



9/10. I'm really intrigued by what info might be revealed next month Boruto ch.74 review. The chapter is surprisingly more fun than i expected. Actually a funny chapter but also revealing lot of minor info. I kinda like the art, char expression and background is spot on9/10. I'm really intrigued by what info might be revealed next month Boruto ch.74 review. The chapter is surprisingly more fun than i expected. Actually a funny chapter but also revealing lot of minor info. I kinda like the art, char expression and background is spot on👌9/10. I'm really intrigued by what info might be revealed next month 👀 https://t.co/DvwhDla7pA

Despite the chapter not being as entertaining as previous entries in the series, fans are generally pleased with Boruto chapter 74. Unlike the previous chapter, which was made simply to move the plot along, the latest chapter had many interesting revelations and funny moments. For many readers, this recently released entry of the manga was one of the best to be released lately.

Avi0n🍥 @IAmAvionGS

#BORUTO They’re related to Ōtsutsuki. There’s literally no other reason he would single them out. Eida and Daemon have something to do with the them. They’re related to Ōtsutsuki. There’s literally no other reason he would single them out. Eida and Daemon have something to do with the them.#BORUTO https://t.co/S0yEO5DX1K

Ahmed @Samin_Ahmed30

#boruto SO EITHER EIDA AND DAEMON OTSUTSUKI OR THEY HAVE OTSUTSUKI DNA INSIDE THEM. SO EITHER EIDA AND DAEMON OTSUTSUKI OR THEY HAVE OTSUTSUKI DNA INSIDE THEM.#boruto https://t.co/OpY57ZjM8P

Xovashiki @Laith06563430 @KamikazeXD_ If eida and daemon are otsutuski or have karma that means code can find out and sacrifice one of them to make the god tree and become otsutuski @KamikazeXD_ If eida and daemon are otsutuski or have karma that means code can find out and sacrifice one of them to make the god tree and become otsutuski

Ichigo @realichigo If this isn't a hint that eida and daemon are otsutsuki, I don't know what is. If this isn't a hint that eida and daemon are otsutsuki, I don't know what is. https://t.co/S6CXX5pS3k

For starters, the chapter intrigued fans with a comment made by Amado once Eida began flying through Konoha. The people at Konoha’s train station could not believe that a woman could fly out of nowhere. Amado, as calm as always, simply stated that the ability to fly was innate to the Otsutsuki clan.

Vasto @Cheswin907 Vasto @Cheswin907 Yeah it was obvious that Eida and Deamon are the two destroyed Otsutsuki tablets back at the tentails dimention #BorutoChaper74 Yeah it was obvious that Eida and Deamon are the two destroyed Otsutsuki tablets back at the tentails dimention #BorutoChaper74 https://t.co/y3iynCNQA6 Boruto and Kawaki flying soon twitter.com/Cheswin907/sta… Boruto and Kawaki flying soon twitter.com/Cheswin907/sta… https://t.co/FPR94tF7MJ

Immediately after that comment, fans began wondering if the android siblings were in some way related to the Otsutsuki. The fan base believes that they are either direct descendants or have Otsutsuki cells implanted in them. The next chapter will probably deal with this issue further. Fans are excited to see Boruto and Kawaki flying around.

SunDragonTengokunoŌ @AcePortgazd Sarada needs to report this to shikamaru this a serious weakness of eida Sarada needs to report this to shikamaru this a serious weakness of eida https://t.co/XjArNORNdf

Vasto @Cheswin907 Could it be that Eida's ability has a certain rage of effecting someone or is it direct eyecontact #Borutochapter74 Could it be that Eida's ability has a certain rage of effecting someone or is it direct eyecontact #Borutochapter74 https://t.co/VoQw82x20H

Matthew Dias @Nintendo_Dias I'm wondering how Sarada and Shikadai are seemingly unaffected.

Sure they didn't get a good look at her face but idk if that's the case.

Hopefully we find out soon. I'm wondering how Sarada and Shikadai are seemingly unaffected.Sure they didn't get a good look at her face but idk if that's the case.Hopefully we find out soon. https://t.co/PXKoCh0rbO

Nonetheless, this was not the only mystery left behind by Boruto chapter 74. When Eida first arrived at her new home, Mitsuki, Inojin, and Chocho immediately became enamored with her. However, Sarada and Shikadai remain as collected as usual. Fans do not understand why these two characters seem to be unaffected by Eida’s power, seeing as even Shikamaru fell for her charms.

borusara m. 🎃 @borusaramoments #BORUTO Momoshiki next to Boruto and Sarada in a flashback on new Boruto 74 chapter! Momoshiki next to Boruto and Sarada in a flashback on new Boruto 74 chapter! 🔥 #BORUTO https://t.co/TVSW5xA9Nv

🌩Gawd @THCurdy Kawaki def gone try to kill Boruto again Kawaki def gone try to kill Boruto again

cesario de cruz @cesariodecruz1 @KamikazeXD_ Fr, man's just itching to kill Boruto, the moment momo appears looks like Kawaki will try to kill him again. @KamikazeXD_ Fr, man's just itching to kill Boruto, the moment momo appears looks like Kawaki will try to kill him again.

Boruto chapter 74 also created fear amongst the fanbase. The Uzumaki brothers are known for how much they enjoy arguing with each other. Still, during this latest chapter, their fight felt a lot more personal than usual.

Now that Kawaki is aware that Momoshiki is still residing inside Boruto, the boy seems ready to kill the blonde again. The community wants to know if Kawaki is truly thinking about ending his brother’s life. He has done it once before, so nothing could stop him if he attempted it a second time.

Dope Wiii @WiiiAnime Makes no sense

#boruto Boruto and Kawaki Getting beat up by a kid !Makes no sense Boruto and Kawaki Getting beat up by a kid ! 😂 Makes no sense #boruto https://t.co/dNdVSOxJCD

Daemon also caused chaos in the fandom with his fight against Boruto and Kawaki. The boy not only demonstrated how powerful he can be, but he also humiliated the pair.

Some fans are overjoyed at seeing a new fighter as powerful as Daemon. Others are criticizing the manga for showing that the small child could beat Konoha’s most powerful fighters.

Eida’s participation in Boruto chapter 74 caused many fans to fall in love with her. Twitter is flooded with people proclaiming how much they love the young woman. They are also talking about how important she will be for the series.

D r a k o 🐲 @UzumakiDrako



#Boruto #Anitwt I definitely think Amado is gonna drop some major bombshells in the next chapter, the question is though are Boruto and Kawaki gonna get their rematch I definitely think Amado is gonna drop some major bombshells in the next chapter, the question is though are Boruto and Kawaki gonna get their rematch 😭#Boruto #Anitwt

Yatterdaimaoarashinagoyaboom555 @LeanneTanaquin Amado’s secrets revealed that boruto chapter is starting to get cooking @ChrisGordy1993 Amado’s secrets revealed that boruto chapter is starting to get cooking @ChrisGordy1993 https://t.co/CzVqRQOe5v

Zorawar @Zorawar_16 Next chp about to be real imp for eida and daemon as characters hope it lives up Next chp about to be real imp for eida and daemon as characters hope it lives up

The prospect of Amado revealing the secrets of the android siblings’ origin, his plans for Kawaki, and what Code is after has fans hyped up for the next chapter. Boruto chapter 74 ended without any major revelation, meaning that we will most likely learn more soon.

🎃🍂Spookeon 🍂🎃 @PokeGreens whoever draws the boruto manga, get a team so you can pump chapters out faster. why do i have to wait a month for some MID. whoever draws the boruto manga, get a team so you can pump chapters out faster. why do i have to wait a month for some MID.

A Bitch Named Kim That Make Shit Possible @lvvrshiee I’m so sick of these monthly boruto manga chapters that are lack luster. If you’re gonna make us wait a month for 44 pages of no good content, please just keep it. @VIZMedia I’m so sick of these monthly boruto manga chapters that are lack luster. If you’re gonna make us wait a month for 44 pages of no good content, please just keep it. @VIZMedia

Luis Alvarez @RawwHoneyy idk why i get excited to read Boruto every month. it’s been really slow recently and today gonna be a slow chapter with Eida coming to the village idk why i get excited to read Boruto every month. it’s been really slow recently and today gonna be a slow chapter with Eida coming to the village

Lastly, some members of the community made sure to let Twitter know how disappointed they were with the series. Many fans believe that Boruto’s monthly release method is no longer working. According to many fans, the most recent chapters do not seem worth the month they have to wait before reading them.

Final thoughts

Despite the flaws and the somewhat weird pacing, Boruto chapter 74 was fairly enjoyable. It worked great in reigniting the spark for some fans who had lost faith in the series. While not everyone was pleased with the chapter, the overall response was positive.

We still have to wait at least a month for the events of today’s chapter to become relevant in the manga. Nonetheless, once these issues do get addressed, the action of this latest arc is almost certain to begin.

