The release of Boruto chapter 74 took place only a couple of hours ago. After a long month of waiting, fans finally got the chance to see the Uzumaki siblings interact with Eida and Daemon. While the chapter was not action-based or too revealing, it gave fans many hints about what to expect in future entries.
As soon as Boruto chapter 74 became available, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and concerns about it. Many theories began sprouting online after Amado implied that the android brothers could be related to the Otsutsuki clan. Sadly, not every comment found on social media had kind words for the latest chapter of the sequel.
Keep reading to learn more about what fans had to say about Boruto chapter 74 and the future of the series.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 74.
Fans wonder if Kawaki still wants to kill his brother after Boruto chapter 74
What occurred in the latest chapter?
Boruto chapter 74 began with Eida, Daemon, and Amado arriving at Konoha. The young woman’s ability started affecting the people around her. Uncomfortable with the attention, Eida decided to fly away.
Kawaki and Boruto were fighting inside their new house. Outside, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Team 10 were waiting for Eida to arrive. Once in their new home, Daemon fought Boruto and Kawaki and won.
Fans react to Boruto chapter 74 on Twitter
Despite the chapter not being as entertaining as previous entries in the series, fans are generally pleased with Boruto chapter 74. Unlike the previous chapter, which was made simply to move the plot along, the latest chapter had many interesting revelations and funny moments. For many readers, this recently released entry of the manga was one of the best to be released lately.
For starters, the chapter intrigued fans with a comment made by Amado once Eida began flying through Konoha. The people at Konoha’s train station could not believe that a woman could fly out of nowhere. Amado, as calm as always, simply stated that the ability to fly was innate to the Otsutsuki clan.
Immediately after that comment, fans began wondering if the android siblings were in some way related to the Otsutsuki. The fan base believes that they are either direct descendants or have Otsutsuki cells implanted in them. The next chapter will probably deal with this issue further. Fans are excited to see Boruto and Kawaki flying around.
Nonetheless, this was not the only mystery left behind by Boruto chapter 74. When Eida first arrived at her new home, Mitsuki, Inojin, and Chocho immediately became enamored with her. However, Sarada and Shikadai remain as collected as usual. Fans do not understand why these two characters seem to be unaffected by Eida’s power, seeing as even Shikamaru fell for her charms.
Boruto chapter 74 also created fear amongst the fanbase. The Uzumaki brothers are known for how much they enjoy arguing with each other. Still, during this latest chapter, their fight felt a lot more personal than usual.
Now that Kawaki is aware that Momoshiki is still residing inside Boruto, the boy seems ready to kill the blonde again. The community wants to know if Kawaki is truly thinking about ending his brother’s life. He has done it once before, so nothing could stop him if he attempted it a second time.
Daemon also caused chaos in the fandom with his fight against Boruto and Kawaki. The boy not only demonstrated how powerful he can be, but he also humiliated the pair.
Some fans are overjoyed at seeing a new fighter as powerful as Daemon. Others are criticizing the manga for showing that the small child could beat Konoha’s most powerful fighters.
Eida’s participation in Boruto chapter 74 caused many fans to fall in love with her. Twitter is flooded with people proclaiming how much they love the young woman. They are also talking about how important she will be for the series.
The prospect of Amado revealing the secrets of the android siblings’ origin, his plans for Kawaki, and what Code is after has fans hyped up for the next chapter. Boruto chapter 74 ended without any major revelation, meaning that we will most likely learn more soon.
Lastly, some members of the community made sure to let Twitter know how disappointed they were with the series. Many fans believe that Boruto’s monthly release method is no longer working. According to many fans, the most recent chapters do not seem worth the month they have to wait before reading them.
Final thoughts
Despite the flaws and the somewhat weird pacing, Boruto chapter 74 was fairly enjoyable. It worked great in reigniting the spark for some fans who had lost faith in the series. While not everyone was pleased with the chapter, the overall response was positive.
We still have to wait at least a month for the events of today’s chapter to become relevant in the manga. Nonetheless, once these issues do get addressed, the action of this latest arc is almost certain to begin.