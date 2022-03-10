10 Naruto & Boruto characters most likely to become the 8th Hokage, ranked

Naruto's status as Hokage appears to be getting more and more at risk as the events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continue to unfold. He may even end up being killed in the future. If this were to happen, Konoha would need a capable replacement for him.

Hokage is a title that symbolizes power and influence in Konohagakure, and a candidate for the position must meet specific requirements.

So, here are 10 Naruto & Boruto characters most likely to become the 8th Hokage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

10 Naruto & Boruto characters most likely to become the 8th Hokage

10) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as he appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru is a cunning individual who has made various attempts to destroy Konohagakure. Despite his past, however, he appears to have changed for the better in Boruto. He is no longer actively trying to possess other people's bodies in search of immortality and committing other heinous acts.

Orochimaru would be a suitable Hokage, but only as a last resort. In fact, he would probably turn down the position if he were offered it. His goal in life is research, not being the leader of a village.

9) Amado

Amado as he appears in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite once being a high-ranking member of Kara, Amado has proven himself to be an ally of the Hidden Leaf. He risked his life to help sabotage Isshiki Otsutsuki's plans of making Kawaki his new vessel. Ever since he came to Konoha, he has assisted in advancing the village's scientific capabilities.

However, Amado still has a dark past. He previously assisted Isshiki in finding a suitable vessel. This resulted in human experiments that caused the deaths of various children. So, he is similar to Orochimaru in a way. The only reason he is above Orochimaru is that he has no history of attacking Konoha directly.

8) Kawaki

Kawaki with Isshiki's Karma activated (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since meeting and bonding with Naruto, Kawaki has looked up to him. As Hokage, he would go out of his way to follow Naruto's footsteps and fulfill his wishes.

However, Kawaki is still too immature to lead the Hidden Leaf Village. He can be impulsive at times and very rash. These are not qualities the Hokage can have if they wish to protect the entire village.

7) Ino Yamanaka

Ino as she appears in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ino is the owner of Yamanaka flowers and the head of Konoha's Barrier Team. She uses her sensory perception prowess to scan the entire village for foreign chakra signatures.

Whenever one is found, she locks onto it and quickly alerts Naruto. Depending on the chakra potency, she lets Naruto handle it himself or she dispatches platoons to investigate the possible threat.

Her work is essential to keep Konoha safe.

6) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha as she appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sarada is known for being incredibly smart and powerful. After looking up to Naruto all her life, she has set her eyes on becoming Hokage one day. As a genin, she has proven herself to be an amazing leader and has faced opponents with overwhelming strength.

On various occasions in the Boruto series, Sarada has taken charge of her friends and led them to victory. In the manga, during the fight with Boro, Sarada takes charge of the situation and develops a strategy in order for her, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Kawaki to win. Regardless of Momoshiki's unexpected appearance, Sarada was going to lead her team to victory.

5) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru Sarutobi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since he was a kid, Konohamaru wanted to be known as his own person rather than Hiruzen Sarutobi's grandson. After meeting Naruto, training to lead the Hidden Leaf became a part of his identity. As he grew stronger and stronger, he finally began to make a name for himself.

His initial motivation to become Hokage, paired with his experience as a jonin, makes him a likely candidate for the eighth Hokage.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as an adult in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke is incredibly powerful. He is the only one who can match Naruto and has the most combat experience out of everyone else (besides Orochimaru). All of these qualities point to him being an amazing Hokage. However, being the main figurehead of the village would hinder him rather than let him thrive.

Sasuke is in his element during stealth missions. This is seen in the series whenever he is tasked with gathering intelligence on enemies. By assuming leadership of Konoha, he will not be able to go on these stealth missions, and the village's knowledge on foreign enemies will dwindle.

3) Sakura Uchiha

Originally, fans hated Sakura because she was annoying and seemingly 'useless' compared to other characters. However, she has grown a great deal since Naruto. Her experience as the Head of the Medical Department and the greatest medical ninja in the world is invaluable.

As Hokage, Sakura would be like Tsunade. She can provide amazing healing support while also attacking on the front lines. Additionally, during her training in medical ninjutsu, she assisted Tsunade with her Hokage duties, so she is familiar with the work the leader of the Leaf Village must do.

2) Sai Yamanaka

Currently, Sai is the leader of the Anbu in Boruto. The Anbu act as the Hokage's personal bodyguards. They perform covert operations to investigate whatever the Hokage requires.

Additionally, as a result of the grueling ROOT training he underwent in Naruto, Sai is capable of pushing his emotions aside and looking at situations objectively.

1) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru as he appears in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru is Naruto's closest friend and advisor. He makes sure Naruto gets his work done and assists him with his leadership duties. He has worked near the Hokage seat for a while and knows what it takes to lead the Leaf Village.

Shikamaru's incredible intelligence will also allow him to create the best strategies possible. He can utilize the abilities of everyone on this list effectively and protect Konoha from any threat that may arise.

