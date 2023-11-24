Did Boruto surpass Minato in using Flying Raijin? Explored

In chapter 4 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, fans witness Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, showcasing his prowess in utilizing the Flying Raijin technique. This development sparks curiosity about whether he has surpassed Namikaze Minato in mastering this skill.

The Flying Raijin, often referred to as the Flying Thunder God Technique, is a powerful space-time jutsu that grants its user the ability to instantly teleport to a designated location.

This technique is closely related to Namikaze Minato, famously known as the Fourth Hokage, who not only perfected it but also made notable enhancements to its inherent power. It is important to note that Tobirama Senju, the Second Hokage, was the original creator of this jutsu.

Boruto has yet to Surpass Minato in Using the Flying Raijin Technique

Expand Tweet

When comparing Minato and Boruto's usage of the Flying Raijin, it becomes clear that both possess incredible skill and mastery over the technique. Minato was renowned for his speed and precision in teleportation, earning him the title of the fastest ninja of his time. His teleportation abilities were so refined that he could effortlessly dodge attacks and swiftly appear behind his opponents, catching them off guard.

On the other hand, Boruto's utilization of the Flying Raijin demonstrates his exceptional talent. In the latest chapter of the manga, Boruto showcases his mastery of the technique by tracking Code's chakra across space-time and teleporting instantly to his location.

This display of skill and resourcefulness indicates that Boruto has inherited his father's prodigious abilities and is capable of using the Flying Raijin to its fullest potential.

It's worth mentioning that Boruto's use of the Flying Raijin technique is still developing. As the story unfolds, he will likely continue to improve his skills. While he may not have reached the same level of mastery as his father, Naruto, or his grandfather, Minato, it's possible that Boruto has the potential to surpass them in the future.

Namikaze Minato's Perfected Form of Flying Raijin Jutsu

Minato Namikaze took the Flying Raijin Technique to new heights by perfecting its application and maximizing its effectiveness. His version of the technique involved placing special marks, called formulas, on various surfaces or targets. These marks allowed him to teleport to the designated locations instantaneously, granting him unparalleled mobility and tactical advantage in battle.

One notable aspect of Minato's perfected Flying Raijin is his ability to mark multiple targets simultaneously. He could strategically place a network of marks across the battlefield, enabling him to swiftly traverse and surprise his opponents from different angles.

Additionally, Minato's mastery of the technique extended to teleporting not only himself but also other objects, such as Kurama's Tailed Beast Bomb.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, both Minato and Boruto have demonstrated exceptional skill and aptitude in using the Flying Raijin Technique. While Minato perfected the jutsu and utilized it to become the fastest ninja of his time, the latter has shown remarkable progress in mastering the technique and applying it in strategic ways.

While it is too early to definitively say whether Boruto has surpassed Minato in using the Flying Raijin, his potential and growth suggest that he may eventually reach or even surpass his father and grandfather's level of proficiency. As the Boruto manga continues to unfold, it will be fascinating to witness Boruto's journey and the further development of his Flying Raijin abilities.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.