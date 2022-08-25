Naruto: Is Susanoo stronger than Kurama?

In the Naruto series, Tailed Beasts play an essential role since some specific shinobis are capable of sealing these chakra beasts within themselves. By doing so, they can utilize the Tailed Beast chakra to execute some of the most impressive jutsus in the series. The Seventh Hokage has the Nine-Tailed Beast jinchuriki called Kurama sealed within himself. Due to this, the fanbase witnessed his monstrous strength against some of the most challenging opponents.

Similarly, the Uchiha clan possesses a particular technique that is considered the ultimate defense. This technique in question is called Susanoo, and the user creates an exoskeleton of chakra around them to provide themselves with superior defense. Over time, Kurama and Susanoo have been constantly compared by fans in order to discern the stronger force in a battle. While some are of the opinion that the jinchurki will have the upper hand due to its chakra levels, some think Susanoo might just end up winning with its formidable jutsu, such as Indra's Arrow.

On that note, let’s take a look at Susanoo and the Nine-Tailed Beast from Naruto in order to find out which is stronger.

Naruto: Comparing Susanoo and Kurama from the series

This is a tricky comparison because we are juxtaposing a technique against a beast that is made up of chakra. However, two factors determine the outcome in this comparison - the user/jinchuriki and the developmental stage of the Susanoo itself. The use of the latter varies from person to person in the Naruto series. If we compare Shisui or Itachi’s Susanoo, which aren’t the strongest Susanoos in the series, it might not last long in a battle against Kurama. Meanwhile, the Tailed Beast’s destructive Beast Bombs are capable of wiping out mountains and can easily kill shinobis.

However, fans believe that a Perfect Susanoo in its final stage is more than capable of handling attacks thrown by a Tailed Beast alone. This is when a Jinchuriki can determine the winner of a battle against someone who can wield a Susanoo. Naruto, in his Six Paths Sage Mode along with Kurama, is ridiculously strong and managed to defeat Sasuke in his Indra Susanoo. In the Boruto series, fans witnessed the extent to which Kurama can enhance Naruto's abilities in Baryon Mode. The Seventh Hokage was able to take down an Otsutsuki by himself.

Hagoromo, the Sage of Six Paths, was able to use Perfect Susanoo, which was as big as the Ten-Tailed Beast. If we compare his abilities and his Susanoo to Naruto and Kurama, the Sage of Six Paths would beat him with ease. Hagoromo was so strong that he and his brother were able to beat the Ten Tailed Beast and seal Kaguya Otsutsuki as well. In this case, the Susanoo is more than capable of handling Kurama and its most powerful jinchuriki combined.

To sum it up, in the final developmental stage of a Susanoo, the Perfect Susanoo is stronger than Kurama on its own. However, that does not make it stronger than Kurama in every situation because the Tailed Beast can enhance the jinchuriki's abilities and turn the tables in a battle. Which is why, accounting for the user and Nine-Tailed Beast's abilities gives a completely different outcome when comparing just the Susanoo with Kurama.

