Boruto surpasses Naruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 with his latest jutsu

In chapter 4 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Boruto Uzumaki, Naruto Uzumaki's son, demonstrates his impressive progress by successfully mastering a renowned technique. Given that Boruto Uzumaki is a ninja who dreams of becoming stronger and surpassing his father, Naruto, this remarkable accomplishment not only showcases Boruto's extraordinary skills but also underscores his potential to exceed his father in terms of strength in the near future.

In fact, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, Boruto once again showcases his skills and abilities, demonstrating that he has already surpassed Naruto in some aspects.

Boruto revealed to have mastered the Flying Raijin Jutsu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4

Boruto's newly acquired skill, the Flying Raijin jutsu, was actually created by his grandfather, Minato Namikaze, famously known as the Fourth Hokage. The Flying Raijin jutsu grants its user the ability to teleport instantaneously to any pre-marked destination and is undoubtedly a potent space-time ninjutsu.

Unlike Naruto, who faced difficulties in learning and mastering this technique, Boruto has managed to surpass his father by mastering it at such an age. Further, Boruto's mastery of the Flying Raijin jutsu signifies a significant milestone in his growth as a shinobi.

The fact that he can employ a jutsu associated with his legendary grandfather showcases his exceptional potential and talent. It also highlights the unique blend of Uzumaki and Namikaze bloodline traits that Boruto possesses, granting him a distinct advantage in his journey to become a formidable ninja.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - How far is Boruto in terms of surpassing Naruto?

Boruto now utilizing the Flying Raijin jutsu not only distinguishes him from his father but also suggests that he has the potential to surpass Naruto in terms of power. Despite Naruto's strength and achievements as the Seventh Hokage, Boruto's fast development and proficiency in techniques indicate that he is on a path to becoming even more formidable.

As Boruto continues to refine his skills and delve into his potential, it is anticipated that he will surpass Naruto in various ways. Having mastered the Flying Raijin jutsu, Boruto now possesses a powerful technique that can give him a strategic edge in battles. With his determination and inherent talent, Boruto has emerged as a significant force within the shinobi world.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Understanding the Flying Raijin jutsu

Namikaze Minato uses the Flying Raijin Jutsu (Image via Shueisha)

The Flying Raijin jutsu is a space-time ninjutsu that enables the user to teleport to a marked location. It requires the placement of a mark, which can be applied by touching the target. Once the mark is in place, the user can teleport to the marked location instantaneously.

Unlike other teleportation techniques, the Flying Raijin jutsu allows for precise control over the teleportation destination, providing the user with a tactical advantage.

Minato Namikaze, the perfector of the Flying Raijin jutsu, made crucial improvements to the technique that Tobirama Senju created. Minato's advancements include the ability to sense the surroundings of the marked location, granting critical battlefield information. Additionally, Minato's version allowed for teleporting objects and people not directly in contact with the user, expanding the jutsu's versatility.

Final thoughts

A screenshot from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 panel (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4, Boruto Uzumaki showcases his remarkable growth by mastering the legendary Flying Raijin jutsu. This achievement not only sets him apart from his father, Naruto but also hints at his potential to surpass him in terms of power. Boruto's mastery of this advanced technique demonstrates his exceptional talent and potential as he continues to grow stronger.

With the Flying Raijin jutsu in his arsenal, Boruto possesses a powerful tool that will undoubtedly shape his future as a shinobi. As fans eagerly follow Boruto's journey, it remains to be seen how he will continue to surpass the achievements of his predecessors and leave his mark on the shinobi world.

