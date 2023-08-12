Why are Boruto and Kawaki fighting after the time skip? Explained

Boruto and Kawaki have become widely recognized names among anime enthusiasts. The Boruto series has captivated fans with its engaging storyline and multi-dimensional characters. Serving as a sequel to the renowned Naruto series, it is penned by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto. Studio Pierrot is in charge of producing this beloved anime saga.
Boruto is known for its dynamic relationships, epic battles, and intricate storylines. Among the most anticipated moments is the time skip, revealing an intense battle between Boruto and Kawaki — once allies turned enemies. This fierce confrontation has left supporters pondering over the reasons behind their shattered alliance.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Boruto manga.
Analysis of Boruto and Kawaki fight in Boruto series
In Chapter 79 of the Boruto manga, Eida's overwhelming power alters Boruto and Kawaki's histories. This leads to a widespread mental influence, with only a few individuals remaining unaffected.
In this new reality, Kawaki is portrayed as the 7th Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki's son from Konoha. On the other hand, Boruto is unjustly depicted as the villain responsible for Naruto's demise.
Faced with hostility, Boruto chooses to leave the village behind. However, Sarada remains unaffected by Eida's powers and is determined to bring Boruto back home. She persuades her father, Sasuke Uchiha, to rescue Boruto from the rest of the village, which leads to their departure from Konoha.
Part 1 concludes as Boruto firmly decides to undergo rigorous training and eventually confront Kawaki. This sets the stage for Boruto's triumphant return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, where he will reclaim his true self, liberate the village from the sway of Eida, and challenge Kawaki with a valiant effort to save his parents.
Currently, Kawaki holds a significant advantage due to Eida's influence, while Boruto receives limited assistance from Sasuke, Sarada, and Sumire.
The end of Part 1 of the Boruto anime
In Episode 293 of the Boruto anime, titled "Farewell," Part 1 of the series comes to an end. This gripping episode reveals that during a fierce battle, Kawaki tragically kills off Boruto, leaving viewers stunned. As the episode concludes, it sets the stage for what lies ahead for our young shinobi and leaves fans eager to discover what unfolds next in their journey.
The Boruto anime began by introducing an older version of Boruto and Kawaki engaged in a fierce battle amidst the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village. This thrilling confrontation has been eagerly anticipated as the anime builds up towards this climactic moment. The latest chapters of the manga have further heightened our excitement for this dramatic future.
As Part 1 of the Boruto anime concludes with Episode 293, anticipation for the ultimate showdown between Boruto and Kawaki has reached its peak.
In Episode 293, the Jogan made a surprising reappearance, catching Boruto's attention. This unexpected development left many fans convinced of its authenticity and power.
Episode 293 of the Boruto anime concludes Part 1 effectively and paves the way for the eagerly anticipated Part 2. Enthusiastic fans are eagerly awaiting the unfolding of Boruto and Kawaki's future journeys.
What is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex about?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the upcoming manga arc of the Boruto series, set to be released in August 2023. This arc will feature a four-year time skip, allowing the characters to mature and evolve into powerful Shinobi. It marks the start of Part 2 of the Boruto manga series, with Masashi Kishimoto continuing as the writer, alongside illustrator Mikio Ikemoto.
When the arc begins, Boruto will have spent years on the run with Sasuke. Additionally, within Boruto resides the soul of Momoshiki Otsutsuki.
This upcoming manga arc aims to provide further insight into the conflict between Boruto and Kawaki by delving deeper into their motivations and the circumstances that lead to their intense battle.
The official reasons behind Boruto and Kawaki's fight after the time skip remain undisclosed. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to witness the future unfolding of the Boruto manga and the evolving relationship between Boruto and Kawaki.
