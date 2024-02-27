Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Is Mitsuki's Sage Mode stronger than that of Naruto? Explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been progressing at a steady rate and the latest chapter focused on Mitsuki. He was sidelined for quite some time in the manga series. At one point, he was accompanying Boruto on most missions and aided him in some of the most important times.

Fans were happy to see him back in action. However, this time, he was fighting against his best friend. Things were slightly complicated because of what Eida had done before the time skip. However, fans saw Mitsuki once again in Sage Mode, and this seemed to have sparked an interesting debate.

Is Mitsuki’s Sage Mode stronger than Naruto’s? No, Mitsuki’s Sage Mode isn’t probably stronger than Naruto’s Sage Mode. However, let’s take a closer look at what happened in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex to assess the strength and capabilities of Sage Mode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. The article reflects the opinions of the writer and is subjective.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Mitsuki’s Sage Mode in comparison to that of Naruto

Mitsuki in his Sage Mode (Image via Sudio Pierrot)

Before diving into this topic, it is important to understand that Mitsuki’s Sage Mode hasn’t been showcased all that much in the series. It has made brief appearances, which has given the fanbase some clue on how strong it is. Reiterating our initial statement, we believe that Naruto’s Sage Mode is stronger than Mitsuki’s for a couple of reasons.

This statement can be supported by the events that transpired in the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Mitsuki had his Sage Mode activated against Boruto. However, when we assessed the chapter, it was clear that he couldn’t even make a scratch on Boruto.

Such was the difference in their levels. At this point in the series, it’s safe to say that Boruto has surpassed Sasuke Uchiha, which was confirmed by the shinobi himself.

Naruto in his Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This puts Boruto above Naruto’s level at this point in time, but with Kurama on his side, the skill level would be on a comparable level. Therefore, in his Sage Mode, Naruto could potentially beat Mitsuki with his Sage Mode activated.

Another thing that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex readers might forget is the sheer high amount of battle intellect and experience that Naruto has. He has a lot more techniques at his disposal, which can be enhanced with his Sage Mode.

Naruto when he became the Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At Naruto’s current state in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, it would be a bit of a close call. Mitsuki might have a bit of an advantage since Naruto Uzumaki no longer has Kurama. With a huge chakra reserve lost, he has gotten considerably weaker.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Mitsuki would be able to beat Naruto in Sage Mode. However, the battle would be closely contested and it’s rather difficult to say who the victor would be in this situation.

In conclusion, comparing their Sage Modes in their prime, we believe that Naruto’s would be stronger. However, we are yet to see the full extent and capabilities of Mitsuki’s Sage Mode. While it’s hard to determine the winner, we believe that Naruto Uzumaki has the upper hand in this scenario.

