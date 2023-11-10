Naruto's Baryon mode completely ruined Sage mode's legacy (and not by being weak)

Naruto is a series with a ton of transformations and power-ups, and while many of them have become extremely iconic, there is no denying that the Baryon mode has had a lot of divisive opinions over the years. While the moment itself had some emotional weight to it, with Naruto losing Kurama forever, it is also true that the design didn't have the iconic feel that this scene required.

It is a shame because a lot of anime and manga fans grew up with Naruto and Kurama over the years and seeing this Baryon mode looking this way is something that tarnishes the moment. It is a very significant moment for the franchise's protagonist but is a shame that the people involved didn't give him a better design.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Naruto and Boruto and the opinion stated here is the author's and not a reflection of Sportskeeda's.

Naruto's Baryon Mode doesn't have a very flattering design

When Naruto decided to use the Baryon Mode as a last resort tactic in Boruto, it should have been a legendary moment of one of shonen's greatest protagonists sacrificing his bond with Kurama to save everybody. In many ways, this was the character's last stand as a major player in the series, but the design of this transformation definitely hurt the impact.

The thing about the Baryon Mode is not only how it worked but also how it looked, which didn't feel compelling enough for a lot of fans. In fact, this transformation was often compared to several that the character had in the original series, with the Sage Mode being a fan favorite over the years due to the context and simple but effective design.

The Sage Mode was fairly simple but effective because it highlighted how much Naruto had grown and developed as a ninja while also learning from Jiraiya. It was also the first time that the character had gained a power-up without requiring Kurama, which gave him a lot of development.

Furthermore, this transformation had its peak during the fight against Pain, which is widely regarded as one of the franchise's absolute peaks.

The importance of a good design

Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Character designs can make or break a transformation, which is why a lot of care usually goes into making them look good. Bleach's Tite Kubo is probably the master of this when it comes to shonen manga. His series' transformations, particularly those of Ichigo Kurosaki such as his Vasto Lorde form or the final Getsuga Tensho, are usually extremely visually appealing.

The Baryon Mode goes against the grain in this regard and, in a way, hurt what should have been a legendary moment in the Boruto franchise. While it definitely has its fans, there is no denying that this transformation had divisive opinions over the years.

It also doesn't help that it is connected to the Sage Mode, which is a far more popular transformation in the franchise because of the Pain arc. So, at the end of the day, is a combination of factors that makes this transformation feel more like an afterthought than a crowning moment for the character and the series.

Final thoughts

The Baryon Mode is always going to be somewhat divisive in the fandom when it comes to its design but it also shows how much Naruto grew over the years. It's better to look at it from that perspective because it shows some of the character's growth as the series progressed.

