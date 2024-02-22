Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 confirms a subtle but significant Sarada theory

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7's focus was on clearing a lot of different misunderstandings going on between the main character and the Hidden Leaf Village. Furthermore, there was also a bit more of the battle between the protagonist and Mitsuki, although a lot of fans noticed a little detail in this chapter that they later appreciated.

Some readers of the series have noticed that, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, the protagonist was keeping up with Sarada Uchiha's whereabouts and that is something many have taken a lot of joy in. Boruto and Sarada have had a long-standing friendship throughout the series and this little detail hints at how they are caring for one another.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 showed that Boruto has been keeping an eye on Sarada Uchiha

There was a long-standing theory that Boruto had been keeping an eye on Sarada Uchiha after the time-skip and now Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 has confirmed that. While the bulk of the chapter was focused on Naruto's son fighting with Mitsuki and talking to Shikamaru Nara, there was a moment where he could talk to Sarada and that theory was revealed.

It was confirmed during his conversation with Shikaramu that Boruto marked Sarada so he could keep an eye on her and know how she was doing while he was away from the Hidden Leaf Village. This moment shows that he still cares deeply for Sarada and, despite the constant challenges he is dealing with at the moment amidst trying to find his parents, still cherishes those bonds he has made thus far in the series.

From Sarada's perspective, while this wasn't the most outstanding moment for her character, Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 did show that she is still in the author's mind and is bound to have a much more prominent role moving forward. That is why it is worth pointing out that she could have an interesting situation with Boruto now that their friendship is still as solid as ever.

Boruto and Sarada's friendship throughout the series

Boruto and Sarada in Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha).

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 was one of the first times in a long time that Sarada and Boruto managed to have a conversation, which is something a lot of fans of the series were looking forward to. Their friendship has been one of the strongest elements in the story and there are a lot of expectations of what they are going to do moving forward.

Sarada, in particular, is a character that fans want to see more of, especially after the events of the time-skip. Now that her father, Sasuke Uchiha, has been removed from the story for the most part, she is the last Uchiha standing and people want her to have a prominent role due to her bloodline, her characterization, and her motivation to become Hokage.

When it comes to Boruto, his characterization has been much celebrated by the fandom and the general perception is that he is going on an upward trajectory. He is currently on one of his strongest missions and is very proactive, which is something that has given him a lot more agency in the plot, so fans are hoping that it stays that way in the coming arcs.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 showed that Boruto had marked Sarada and had been keeping an eye on her since he left the Hidden Leaf Village. This was something that a lot of fans celebrated because it meant their connection was still very solid.