Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Sarada's portrayal as a "Damsel in Distress" makes the story worse than good 

Sarada Uchiha has always been a key figure in Boruto manga and fans can expect the same to happen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga as well. However, not every fan is amused by her as they believe her character to be majorly based on the "damsel in distress" trope.

While "damsel in distress" is not a bad trope, it is overused in media to help elevate the male protagonist's position and form some valuable connection with the female lead. Given the plot of Boruto, several fans believe that Sarada Uchiha also falls under this trope. With that, they feel that her character is being wasted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex needs to stop portraying Sarada as a "Damsel in Distress"

Boruto fan targeting Sarada (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Since the start of the Boruto manga, there have been several occasions when Boruto rescued Sarada Uchiha. Since then, fans began accusing Sarada of being a "useless" character, similar to how her mother Sakura Harano was accused back when the Naruto manga was under serialization.

Given fans' hate for Sakura, they were quick to make comparisons between the mother and daughter. Thus, they concluded that Sarada was a "Damsel in Distress" character like her mother.

Boruto losing his right eye (Image via Shueisha)

That said, there have been several moments when Sarada turned out to be a much more useful character than Boruto, especially in the battle against Kara member Boro. Unfortunately, since then, there haven't been many moments where Sarada got her moment to shine.

To make matters worse for her, the end of Boruto manga saw Sarada Uchiha becoming the person due to whom Boruto lost his right eye to Kawaki. Kawaki was attacking Sarada, when Boruto came to protect her. In doing that, Kawaki happened to slash Boruto, cutting his eye

Sarada Uchiha unlocking her Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, the only notable plot point around Sarada was the fact that she unlocked her Mangekyo Sharingan and begged her father to protect Boruto. While Sarada unlocking Mengekyo Sharingan is a huge plot development, the fact that the development only worked as a catalyst for Sarada to ask someone else for help was a huge flop with the fans.

Hence, fans are left convinced that Sarada is a "useless" character whose only plot relevance is to make the protagonist and other male characters look cool.

Sarada and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Even when Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga was released, the very first chapter saw Boruto arriving to help Sarada Uchiha when the Hidden Leaf Village got attacked by Code. While that plot development might have been planned to reunite Boruto and Sarada, the events that followed only paved a poor storyline for Sarada.

Following Boruto's return, Sarada happened to hug him. Since then, she has been shown to be feeling shy and vulnerable around Boruto, hinting at her having developed some romantic feelings for Boruto.

Sarada and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

This is really bad for Sarada's character, especially if the manga creators want to clear her name as a "Damsel in Distress" character. As of now, every plot point has been hinting toward Sarada becoming a love interest for Boruto. If such development were to take place, Sarada's character might end up becoming completely irrelevant to the plot.

Fans can only hope that the evolved God Tree Hidari targeting Sarada would help set up a fight between the two. Such a development might help the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga clear fans' accusations about the character.