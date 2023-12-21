Did Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 confirm Boruto and Sarada's relationship? Explained

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, fans saw Boruto return to the Hidden Leaf Village. Upon his return, he met Sarada and Sumire. While fans knew that this scene would have been very emotional, Sarada embracing Boruto made it even better. However, does this development mean that the manga series confirmed Boruto and Sarada's relationship?

The chapter revealed Boruto and Sasuke's backstory and how Sasuke got turned into a Divine Tree. Following that, the manga revealed the identities of the Shinju and their targets.

Meanwhile, in the Hidden Leaf Village, Amado revealed that he was certain that someone had manipulated his memories, however, he needed physical proof for the same. Soon after, Sarada and Sumire were discussing it, when Boruto appeared behind them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5: Did the manga confirm Sarada and Boruto's relationship?

Sarada and Sumire as seen in Boruto chapter 19 (Image via Shueisha)

No, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 did not confirm Boruto and Sarada's relationship. Back in Boruto manga chapter 19, Sumire revealed to Sarada that she was interested in Boruto. Since then, fans have noticed how Sumire has tried her best to help Boruto and be of any assistance to him. Her love for Boruto might have also been the reason why she was exempt from Eida's ability.

Amado's alterations had made every person other than Otsustuki fall in love with Eida instantly. As for the Shinjutsu, she used to switch Boruto and Kawaki's positions, which left Sarada and Sumire out of the equation.

Hence, it is to be presumed that the jutsu did not affect any person who was in love with either Boruto or Kawaki. Considering how both characters were close to Boruto, it seems very evident that both characters loved him.

Sumire Kakei as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately for Sumire Kakei, she did not end up in the same Team 7 as Boruto, not allowing her to be close to Boruto. Instead, Sarada, who was previously confused about how she felt about Boruto, ended up being close to him and developing feelings for him.

This closeness, due to being on the same team, allowed Sarada to willingly hug Boruto. Meanwhile, Sumire, despite wanting to do the same, was left watching the two and getting her heart broken.

However, one should remember that both Boruto and Sarada were close to each other from their childhood. Thus, even if they did harbor romantic feelings towards each other, the chances of them owning up to them soon seemed impossible. Thus, one can say with confidence that Boruto and Sarada are not in a relationship.

Boruto and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

However, their hug could likely become a starting point for their relationship. Otherwise, there also remains the possibility that after Sumire witnesses the two hugging, she may make extra efforts to become close to Boruto. One must remember that while Naruto ended up marrying Hinata, he did not notice her as a romantic partner until the plot of The Last: Naruto the Movie.

Hence, despite what happened in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, Sumire could still end up in a relationship with Boruto.