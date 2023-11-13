Boruto and Sarada's child theory brings Voruto to life, and Kishimoto approves 

Since the start of the Boruto manga, fans have been speculating that the end of the manga series might hint at a fresh new manga series. Given that Naruto manga finished by hinting at a sequel manga series, fans have been led to believe that one day, when the sequel manga ends, it will hint at a manga series based on the protagonist's son.

Given that Boruto is most likely set to end up with Sarada Uchiha, fans theorized about their possible offspring since the get-go. However, what kind of abilities will their offspring have? While it is easy to assume that the two characters will have a formidable child, only when one focuses on their genes can one fathom its depth entirely.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto and Sarada's child may possess both Sharingan and Byakugan

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While there is no guarantee that Boruto will get married to Sarada, considering that she and Sumire are the only ones who did not get affected by Eida's brainwashing, there is a good chance that Boruto will get married to Sarada in the future. As per the theory online, considering that "N" and "B" are next to each other on a keyboard, fans predicted that Boruto's offspring might get named with a "V" (the letter close to "B" on a keyboard. Thus, they coined the name "Voruto."

That said, fans have a strong belief that no new manga would be created after Boruto's story would come to an end. Instead, fans can hope to see some manga panels featuring the next generation of ninjas at the end of the ongoing manga series. These panels could feature the hypothetical son of Boruto and Sarada, "Voruto."

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, what abilities can fans expect Voruto to inherit from his parents? Although Boruto does not have the Byakugan, fans must remember that he is a descendant of the clan. While one would be led to believe that the Byakugan gene was bound to get diluted, that's far from the truth.

In Itachi Shinden: Book of Bright Light, the light novel showcased a character named Mukai Kohinata, a Hyuga clan descendant whose family split away from the main family generations before his birth. Nevertheless, he possessed one Byakugan in his left eye, proving that an offspring could have a Byakugan despite the possible gene dilution.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for Sarada, she possesses the Mangekyo Sharingan, meaning that her offspring could very well keep the Sharingan. This hints at the possibility that "Voruto" could end up with both Sharingan and Byakugan. While this theory may sound outlandish, it was confirmed by Masashi Kishimoto, who previously revealed in Naruto character Databook 3 that an offspring with both Hyuga and Uchiha clan genes would have a Sharingan in their right eye and Byakugan in their left eye.

While such a theory makes it sound like "Voruto" will be overpowered, that might not be true. The evidence from the mentioned light novel indicates that a single Byakugan eye can be equally effective as a pair. However, the same cannot be said for a Sharingan.Unlike a Byakugan, a Sharingan unlocks its true potential when they are in a pair. However, it only shows up when one finally opens the Mangekyo Sharingan.

Susano'o as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When a Uchiha unlocks the Mangekyo Sharingan, they unlock two abilities. In the case of Sasuke, he opened Amaterasu and Kagutsuchi. However, if one were to possess only a single Sharingan, they may end up unlocking an ability that could become useless. In addition, a Uchiha can only produce Susano'o if they have both their Mangekyo Sharingan eyes. This illustrates that having a Byakugan could potentially diminish Voruto's strength.

That said, there are also some benefits to possessing the two dojutsu eyes. Firstly, it could allow "Voruto" to use Genjutsu on people who are far away from his location. Additionally, it could make him invincible to get attacked at, given that Byakugan would provide him with a 360° view of his surroundings. Hence, "Voruto" could likely see all incoming attacks and defend himself adequately.

That said, one may have to wait and watch if Masashi Kishimoto would actually give fans a glimpse of "Voruto" or not.

