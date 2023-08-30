10 Naruto characters who can survive Amaterasu with ease

In Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto, Amaterasu is one of the most popular and iconic Jutsus. Known as the highest level of fire release, the black flames of Amaterasu cannot be extinguished. It is an exclusive technique of the Mangekyo Sharingan that leaves its targets incinerated.

However, as Itachi Uchiha said, every Jutsu has its weaknesses, and the same applies to Amaterasu as well. There are many characters in Naruto who have managed to survive this sure-kill Jutsu with ease. Even though it's not easy to survive the eternal black flames of Amaterasu, there are certain ways to deal with them. This list features characters who have deflected the Hell Flame of Amaterasu and survived.

From Naruto to Nagato, characters who have survived Amaterasu in Naruto

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo as seen in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most powerful characters in Naruto, Hagoromo, the Sage of Six Paths, could easily survive Amaterasu. He was regarded as a legendary figure and the ancestor of Shinobi. Moreover, it’s also known that he was the founder of Ninshu.

The son of Kaguya and the brother of Hamura, Hagoromo possessed an insurmountable level of power. Since he possessed both Rinnegan and the Truth-Seeking Ball, Hagoromo could easily absorb or repel Amaterasu.

2) Indra Otsutsuki

Indra as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Indra Otsutsuki, the firstborn son of Hagoromo, was one of the most powerful beings. Known as the creator of Ninjutsu and the progenitor of the Uchiha clan, Indra Otsutsuki could easily counter the black flames of death. The hellish flames of Amaterasu wouldn’t pose a problem to Indra.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

In the Naruto series, Kaguya is famous as a member of the Otsutsuki Clan. According to the series, she confused the fruit of the God Tree and became the first person ever to wield Chakra on Earth. As a result, Kaguya Otsutsuki possessed the power to absorb any Jutsu.

When Sasuke Uchiha activated his power and cast the black flames of death on Kaguya, the latter directly absorbed the flames. In other words, it didn’t even work on Kaguya.

4) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The major antagonist of the Naruto series, Madara Uchiha, possesses astounding strength. As a result, he was someone who could obliterate his foes in a flash. As a result, Amaterasu wouldn’t pose any problem. When Sasuke Uchiha used the black flames on him, the Shinobi simply absorbed them. A fully-powered Madara Uchiha could easily counter the flames of Amaterasu.

5) Nagato

One of the most formidable Shinobis in the Narutoverse, Nagato Uchiha, possessed the eyes of Rinnegan. As a result, he had the potential to absorb or repel the black flames of Amaterasu. To reiterate, the Deva path of Rinnegan allows its users to push Amaterasu, while the Preta path can absorb the flames.

When Itachi Uchiha used the sure-kill jutsu on Nagato, the latter pushed the black flames of Amaterasu away by using Shinra Tensei. In other words, he showed that he could defend himself against those flames. He didn’t even need to absorb the flames to survive.

6) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Any user with Rennigan can counter the hell flames of Amaterasu. Fans might know that the black flames of Amaterasu cannot be extinguished by proper means. As a result, one must try out different ways to counter this unbelievably powerful Jutsu.

Sasuke Uchiha, who can cast Amaterasu easily, can also survive it using his Rinnegan. As the deuteragonist of the series, Sasuke has considerable strength to tackle this extremely powerful Jutsu. Since it’s known that the preta path of Rinnegan allows its users to absorb chakra, Sasuke can use it to absorb the black flames with his Rinnegan.

7) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist, has demonstrated that he could survive the deathly flames of Amaterasu using his tailed-beast chakra cloak. There are some proper ways to throw off Amaterasu, such as shedding, creating a wall, or using chakra shields.

During the battle against Sasuke, Naruto used his tailed beast chakra cloak to throw off the black flames. Furthermore, he was also able to cancel out Amaterasu-powered Chidori with ease. As a formidable Shinobi, he has showcased his strength and also survived Amaterasu in more than one way.

8) Gaara

Gaara as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Gaara is one of the most underrated characters in the Naruto series. Fans would know that he possesses unbelievable power that can even deal with the hell flames. As the fourth Kazekage, Gaara has a high level of Chakra with which he can manipulate sand.

In fact, unlike most Shinobis, Gaara was able to protect himself against Amaterasu. He used his shield of sand to block the eternal black flames of Amaterasu. While the flames can incinerate almost anything, they couldn’t penetrate the sand of Gaara. In other words, the fourth Kazekage emerged victorious and survived against the flames of death.

9) Jiraya

Jiraya as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Apart from Rinnegan and using a chakra shield or sand shield, there is a very common method to tackle these death flames. Jiraya, the master of Naruto Uzumaki, showed the reason why he is considered one of the most formidable Shinobis of all time when he sealed the flames of Amaterasu.

In Masashi Kishimoto’s manga series, Jiraya was able to seal the black flames with his fire-sealing method. While it may seem like an ordinary technique, it’s one of the most effective ones as well.

10) Killer Bee

Killer Bee as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Shinobi from Kumogakure, Killer Bee, who is also known as the Jinchuriki of the eight-tailed beast, Gyuki, possesses an incredible level of power. Unlike his predecessors, Killer Bee developed a deep bond with the Hachibi.

When it comes to surviving Amaterasu, Killer Bee has shown his potential. When Sasuke Uchiha used Amaterasu on Killer Bee, the latter was able to escape in one of his decapitated tentacles.

