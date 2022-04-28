10 best uses of the Byakugan in Naruto  

The Byakugan of the Hyūga clan is, without a doubt, one of the coolest eyes in Naruto history. From birth, every member of the Hyūga clan has it, and gives the user a blank white eye that offers a wide variety of abilities.

The Byakugan came from the Ōtsutsuki clan, aka Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, who is the mother of all Charka. Like her clan’s descendants, Kaguya has the original version of this pulpiness eye, and has imparted her power down through it. Those blessed with these special eyes are some of the most fearsome characters in the story, like Neji and Hinata.

One that note, let's have a look at what the eye can do. Here are the ten best uses for the Byakugan in Naruto.

[This article contains spoilers for the NARUTO anime and manga, and reflects the writer’s personal views. Some of the embeds contain depictions of canon-typical violence. Discretion is advised.]

10) They can see in Infrared

This one might be anime only, but nonetheless, it does make a bit of sense. The Byakugan allows the user to view the infrared spectrum, allowing them to find a person through their body heat. It is useful for when a ninja has to find another in hiding, or just figuring out whether or not they left the stove on.

9) 360 degree field of vision

One of the more famous uses of the Byakugan is that the user has a 360 degree field of view that lets them see in literally every direction. How these people don’t get sick, we have no idea! But regardless of how they do it, this use of these white eyes makes it impossible for them to be sneaked upon, and gives hand-to-hand specialists a formidable edge.

Its only weakness is a small blindspot that comes from just above the neck, but even that can be countered with due preparation.

8) X-ray vision

Another handy dandy use of these special eyes is the ability to peer through almost any object in Naruto. Due to the special nature of the Byakugan, which does include the ability to see Charka points in the body, the user can also peer through solid walls, clothes, check a person’s body for injuries, and more.

While the upper limits of their x-ray vision is unknown, there are a few materials that can block the Byakugan’s vision such as ninjutsu made specifically for blocking such abilities, or smokescreens with minerals attached.

7) Long Range Sight

At this point, what can’t it do? The Byakugan also allows its users to basically have a pair of binoculars in their heads, giving them precise long-range vision in Naruto. However, this seems to vary from user to user, and depends on the level of training as well. Neji, for example, can see up to 800 meters.

For American readers, that is the equivalent of half a mile. This means that Neji could focus on a particular person or object like he was right next to it.

6) Charka Observation

One the earliest skills introduced in Naruto, the Byakugan can let a user see the flow of Charka in another person’s body. Combining this with their formidable hand to hand skills and pressure point fighting style, they can target the flow of Charka, and once struck, cut it off from the body.

This means they can effectively negate a target’s jutsu, making them anti shinobi, and can mean a world of hurt for anyone they choose to fight.

5) Can read the fate of others

Though this one only belongs to Momo Ōtsutsuki, its still a feature of the Byakugan and thus, it counts. With this, Momo can see how a person’s life will play out, or at the very least, is able to determine the fate of Naruto’s son, Boruto.

How he can see the future is unknown, but it’s still scary to think about, even in Naruto.

4) Can become the Tenseigan

The final form of the Byakugan is the Tenseigan, as seen in Naruto: The Last an eye with a lotus forming the center of the iris. What these eyes do is unclear but given that Toneri Otsuksuki planned to throw the moon at the world of Naruto, it's safe to say that they have some serious power.

Another ability they seem to possess, if it wasn’t one of Toneri’s already, is the ability to animate stone golems, create and fire Truth Seeking Balls, and fly.

3) Mind reading

Though this one might be anime only, and only belongs to the Mother of all Charka, Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, it’s still a scary thing to have. Kaguya can read a person’s mind, their memories, and more.

While it makes sense for the maker of Charka to have such otherworldly skills, they fall under the category of these special eyes.

2) Can block Genjutsu (sometimes)

One of the more finicky abilities of the white eyes is the ability to block or see through genjutsu, a staple of Naruto. Though it seems to vary and waver, the simple fact of the matter is that having any skill that lets a user see through an illusion is invaluable, since Genjutsu’s leave the target helpless.

Or, at the very least, it can tell when someone else is under the effects of genjutsu, since it can read the flow of Charka and deduce that something might be affecting the afflicted person’s brain.

1) Can win any staring contest

Rivaled only by the Sharingan, the Byakugan’s greatest ability is to be able to go for long periods of time without blinking, meaning that when it comes to a staring contest, it can’t be beat.

This article is jesting, and the ability to win a starring contest is dependent solely on the user. But, even so, those white, formless eyes are either captivating or downright terrifying to stare into, and so, it will take a will of fire not to blink.

