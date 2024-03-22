Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 will be released on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. With Jura mistaking Himawari for Naruto, fans can't wait for the next installment. The manga series can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's platforms.

In the previous chapter, Boruto left the Hidden Leaf Village after he learned that Kawaki and Delta were trying to stop him. Moments later, God Trees Jura and Hidari invaded the village in search of Naruto. There, they happened to follow Kurama's chakra to Himawari.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 release date and time

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 will be released on Thursday, April 18, 2924, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the manga chapter is set to be released on Friday, April 19, at 12 am JST.

Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming ninth chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Thursday April 18 Central Standard Time 9 am Thursday April 18 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Thursday April 18 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Thursday April 18 Central European Time 4 pm Thursday April 18 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Thursday April 18 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Thursday April 18 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Friday April 19

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9?

Team 10 and Himawari as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms. All platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free.

The rest of the chapters can only be read for free on MANGA Plus' mobile application, though only once. Meanwhile, VIZ Media's platforms only allow it if one purchases a premium membership. As for MANGA Plus' website, it does not provide any option for fans to read chapters other than the first three and the latest three.

That said, fans must remember that the latest three manga chapters change with the release of every new installment.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 recap

Shikamaru, Kawaki, and Delta as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, titled It Doesn't Matter, Kawaki and Delta went after Boruto. In the meantime, Boruto informed Shikamaru about the God Trees and fled from the village upon learning that Kawaki was headed his way. The manga later saw Mitsuki thanking Eida for making him finally realize what love felt like. Additionally, Eida revealed her longing to meet Boruto and have a long talk with him.

Elsewhere, Jura and Hidari invaded the Hidden Leaf Village in search of Naruto Uzumaki. Jura instantly defeated Kawaki and followed the trail of the Nine-Tailed Beast's chakra, hoping to find his target. Surprisingly, he ended up mistaking Himawari for Naruto.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9?

Sarada and Sumire as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 will likely reveal why Jura detected the Nine-Tailed Beast's chakra within Himawari. In addition, the manga might see several fights take place. Considering that Team 10 was with Himawari, there is a good chance that the four shinobi might go after God Tree Jura.

In the meantime, as revealed in the previous chapter, Sarada and Sumire are on their way to the intruders' location. Hence, the manga might see Hidari go after his target, Sarada Uchiha. This will likely lead to a fight that sees Sarada and Sumire go up against God Tree Hidari.

