Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was named after the Uzumaki siblings, and Chapter 9 preview proves it

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 is set to be released on Friday, April 19, 2024. Nearly ten days before the chapter's release, the manga released a preview of it. While it hinted at what fans already knew from chapter 8, some fans believe the new information provided hints at something much bigger, namely the series' name.

In the manga's previous chapter, God Trees Jura and Hidari arrived at the Hidden Leaf Village to look for the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. While Jura did not know where Naruto was, he could sense the chakra of the Nine-Tailed Beast. As the two God Trees kept trailing the chakra signature, they ended up confronting Himawari Uzumaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 preview hints at Himawari's connection to the series' title

After the preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 was released, one Boruto fan on X, @Hinaaa_Uzumaki_, theorized that the two "Blue Vortex" the manga's title refers to are the Uzumaki siblings - Boruto and Himawari.

The blue vortex in the title might refer to Boruto and Himawari's blue eyes. Earlier, fans believed that the two blue vortexes were Boruto and Kawaki. But when one considers that both Boruto and Himawari have blue eyes, it seems very evident that Boruto and Himawari are the two "Blue Vortex-es."

Himawari Uzumaki, as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Shueisha)

To give the theory some credit, the preview also featured an illustration of a vortex or spiral in Himawari's background. This hinted that Himawari was the second "Blue Vortex." The text also featured the word "rasen" in it, " which translates to "spiral." The complete translation for the text is "The Spiral of Destiny."

With that in mind, one must remember that the theory was also hinted at in the manga's third chapter. While the chapter's title was Uzuhiko, a term people believed to be associated with Boruto, the cover art featured Himawari Uzumaki. At the time, fans chose to ignore that hint. However, with this theory coming to light, fans caught on to the hint provided by the manga.

Himawari Uzumaki, as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, as fans would know, manga creator Masashi Kishimoto only introduces something if it is relevant to the story. Hence, if Kishimoto had not had huge plans for Himawari, he could have chosen not to give Naruto two children and could have only created Boruto.

If this theory is true, it also becomes clear why Momoshiki Otsutsuki told Boruto that he would lose everything for those blue eyes. There is a chance that not only Jura but also Momoshiki considers Himawari his target. Hence, they may likely go after her, causing Boruto to suffer more as the story progresses.

Kawaki, as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, fans must remember that Kawaki was also drawn with a vortex/spiral illustration behind his back on the fourth chapter's cover. Nevertheless, this confirms that the two "Blue Vortex-es" referred to in the manga series title are either Naruto's real children, Boruto and Himawari, or real son and adopted son, Boruto and Kawaki.

