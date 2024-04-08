Boruto's training is still incomplete in one of the most underrated jutsu in Naruto

Since the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, fans have seen the series protagonist use various new jutsu. From this, it is very evident that his training with his master Sasuke Uchiha was successful during the time skip. Nevertheless, the protagonist still has one jutsu that he has yet to utilize to its full potential.

Given that Boruto is Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga's son, fans may presume that the protagonist might be proficient in jutsu used by both of his parents. Unfortunately, the lack of Byakugan manifestation failed him as he cannot use one of the Hyuga clan's most prestigious jutsu — Gentle Fist — to its full potential.

Can Boruto use Gentle Fist?

Himawari and Boruto training at the Hyuga household (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yes, Boruto Uzumaki can use Gentle First. However, given the lack of Byakugan, he cannot use it to its full potential. As a descendant of the Hyuga clan, the protagonist was taught the Gentle Fist. Unfortunately, given that the protagonist never manifested the Byakugan, he cannot use the hand-to-hand combat technique to its full potential.

The Gentle Fist is a form of hand-to-hand combat technique used by members of the Hyuga clan. The technique damages one's opponent internally by attacking their Chakra Pathway System. This subsequently injures the organs that are closely intertwined with the area of the chakra network that has been struck by the user.

Neji using Gentle Fist on Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To do this, the user needs to surgically inject a certain amount of their own chakra into their opponent's chakra pathway system. However, as one can imagine, such a technique needs a lot of focus and means looking into their opponent's chakra pathway system. Hence, the Gentle Fist needs a dojutsu for the user to scan their opponent's body.

Considering that the protagonist has not manifested a Byakugan, he cannot use the Gentle Fist to its full potential, i.e., knowingly cause severe internal damage. This is also the reason why the Seventh Hokage's son cannot use other Hyuga techniques derived from the Gentle Fist, like Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms, Gentle Step Twin Lion Fists, and Eight Trigrams Palms Revolving Heaven.

Jougan as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, the protagonist isn't entirely inept when it comes to using Gentle Fist. According to the series, while he was originally unable to make full usage of Gentle Fist without the Byakugan, he is potentially able to use the technique through the manifestation of Jougan.

This is because Jougan can also perceive the flow of chakra, allowing the user to see their target's chakra pathway system clearly. This enables Boruto to see the visible changes in one's chakra and track a target through it. Hence, the Jougan should technically allow the protagonist to use the Gentle Fist technique.

The protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One must also remember that the protagonist is noticeably fast and skilled in taijutsu. His strength, capable of picking up a man twice his size, grew exponentially after he became a full Otsutsuki. This should help Boruto, an excellent Taijutsu user, to become good at using Gentle Fist. Unfortunately, the manga has yet to show Boruto using the technique at its peak.

