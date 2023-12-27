Every Byakugan user who is alive in Boruto, explained

Since the start of the Boruto manga series, the story's pattern has shifted quite a lot. While the original Naruto series focused extensively on Kekkei Genkai like Sharingan, Byakugan, and Rinnegan, the sequel series has shifted its focus to a seal called Karma to use Otsutsuki powers.

Nevertheless, this does not mean no Byakugan users exist in the Boruto series. However, not every one of them is alive. In the case of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, he actively communicates with Boruto, however, he has long been deceased.

Hence, here we shall take a look at every Byakugan user who is alive in the Boruto series.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Himawari Uzumaki and four other Byakugan users in Boruto series

1) Hiashi Hyūga

Hiashi Hyuga as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans would know, Hiashi Hyūga is the head of the Hyūga clan. He is not just Hinata and Hanabi's father, but is also Boruto and Himawari's grandfather. Additionally, while Hiashi was shown to be a stern character in the Naruto series, his persona has almost completely changed in the Boruto series as he coddles his grandchildren.

As for his Byakugan, in the anime, he is shown to be so extensively skilled at using the dojutsu that he can detect one's thoughts by using the same.

2) Hinata Hyūga

Hinata Hyuga as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata Hyūga was the former heiress of the Hyūga clan but was deemed unworthy of taking on the mantle. Nevertheless, she persevered and became a capable Shinobi. She became highly skilled at using the Byakugan and even got dubbed the "Byakugan Princess" by Hamura Otsutsuki.

As for the new series, Hinata has become capable of using her Byakugan to pick up on the slightest presence of chakra. In addition, she can detect tiny objects by magnifying her vision.

3) Hanabi Hyūga

Hanabi Hyuga as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hanabi Hyūga is the current heiress of the Hyūga clan. Given her skill in fighting and usage of the Byakugan, she took over the mantle from Hinata. Years later in the Boruto series, Hanabi has become a jonin and the leader of Team 15, which includes Tsubaki Kurogane, Wasabi Izuno and Namida Suzumeno.

Hanabi was so skilled at using Byakugan that she was compared to Neji. In addition, her Byakugan was described to be "very pure" by Toneri Otsutsuki. This was also the reason why he targeted her dojutsu to awaken the Tenseigan in The Last: Naruto the Movie.

4) Himawari Uzumaki

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Himawari Uzumaki is the daughter of Naruto and Hinata. Given her lineage, she showed great potential like her brother and managed to knock out her father Naruto at a very young age. With that, she managed to awaken her Byakugan without any prior training for the same.

Even Hiashi marveled at the event, as it was very rare for children her age to activate the dojutsu. By age 10, she managed to awaken the eyes by her will. Nevertheless, she failed to keep it active for extensive periods. That said, even Daemon seemed interested in her potential as he felt an unspecified intensity coming from her.

5) Toneri Otsutsuki

Toneri Otsutsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Toneri Otsutsuki, similar to every other Otsutsuki, is known to possess the Byakugan eyes. While other Otsutsuki Clan members that appeared in the series, perished at the hands of the Shinobi, Toneri managed to survive by staying on the moon. He made his major appearance in The Last: Naruto the Movie. Since then, he has been incapacitated on the moon.

So, while he has yet to make his presence known to Boruto and the others, he still exists in the universe and also appeared near the beginning of the anime series.