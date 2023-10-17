Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 cover gives Himawari the spotlight she deserves

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is set to be released on October 20, 2023, the spoilers for the same have dropped online. With that, the manga cover for the upcoming chapter leaked out. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 manga cover features Himawari Uzumaki in her time skip attire.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Hidden Leaf Village Shinobi fight against Code's Claw Grime army. While Kawaki and Sarada helped other Shinobi and civilians, Boruto engaged Code and defeated multiple Claw Grimes simultaneously. Following that, he activated his new Jutsu Rasengan Uzuhiko to take down Code.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3: Post-timeskip Himawari makes her first appearance in the manga cover

With about three days left before the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, the spoilers for the manga have come out. While the previous two chapters' manga covers featured Boruto and Sarada, respectively, the upcoming manga cover is set to feature Himawari Uzumaki.

While fans have already gotten the first look at Himawari's new character design in the manga, it was in black and white. However, with the latest manga cover being leaked out, fans got to see Himawari Uzumaki's character design in color.

The new character design has Himawari wearing a yellow top with a sunflower pattern, blue baggy pants, and a pink belt. While the manga's first chapter saw the middle of the sunflower in the top darkened, the second chapter as well as the colored illustration in chapter 3 spoilers suggest that the design has no darkened areas

How fans reacted to Himawari's manga cover in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3

Boruto fans were glad that the manga featured Himawari on its cover. Despite the fact that the manga started years ago, the series was yet to feature a Himawari cover. Thus, fans were happy that a new character appears on the cover as it previously only featured the primary characters from the series.

That said, there were several fans who did not like the new cover art as they were hoping to see a Kawaki manga cover art. Additionally, many fans expressed how they weren't fond of Himawari's character design in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Lastly, some fans, despite liking the character design, started joking about the manga artist Ikemoto. Fans noticed how almost all characters in the series had a belt. Thus, they were convinced that it was impossible for Ikemoto to draw someone without a belt. Meanwhile, some other fans did not like the baggy pants Himawari is wearing in the series.

