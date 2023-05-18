Will Himawari change sides in Boruto chapter 81? Explored

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the release of Boruto chapter 81. In the previous chapter, Eida rewrote Konoha's history using her Shinjutsu, making Boruto an enemy of the village and Kawaki Naruto's biological son. Boruto was accused of killing Naruto and was hunted down by his former friends and allies. Kawaki, on the other hand, became Uzumaki Kawaki, a beloved member of the Uzumaki family and a hero of Konoha.

At this point in the story, where do we position Himawari Uzumaki, the younger sister of Boruto and the child of Naruto? How will she respond to the unexpected shift in her family's circumstances and the state of her brother? Will she support Kawaki or Boruto in the next chapter?

Boruto chapter 81: Exploring Himawari's possibility of breaking free from Eida's Shinjutsu

Panel from chapter 80 (Image Via Shueisha)

Himawari is a happy and kind young girl who adores her family. She possesses both her mother, Hinata's Byakugan, a potent dojutsu that enhances vision and chakra perception, and her father, Naruto's whisker markings. Himawari has demonstrated tremendous potential with her Byakugan by being able to use it at will to knock out Naruto with a single strike.

The manga is currently in a major arc that involves Eida, a mysterious woman who possesses a powerful Shinjutsu that can manipulate the memories and emotions of anyone who sees her.

Although Eida used her Shinjutsu to rewrite Konoha's history in the previous chapter, not everyone was affected by it. Sarada Uchiha and Sumire Kakei were able to retain their original memories and realized that something was wrong. The former attempted to persuade her father, Sasuke Uchiha, that Boruto was innocent, but he refused to listen. This forced Sarada to awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan and declare her determination to save Boruto from his doom.

To find out how Eida's Shinjutsu affects Himawari in Boruto chapter 81, her abilites and relationships need to be explored.

Himawari's abilities

Himawari's Byakugan might be the key to resisting Eida's Shinjutsu in Boruto chapter 81. According to Momoshiki Otsutsuki, Eida's Shinjutsu is flawed and ineffective against those with Otsutsuki blood or chakra. Given that both Sarada and Sumire possess Otsutsuki-related powers where Sarada has the Sharingan, which is derived from Hagoromo Otsutsuki's Rinnegan, and Sumire has Nue, a chakra beast made by Danzo Shimura using Hashirama Senju's cells, which contain Otsutsuki DNA. This may help to explain why they were unaffected.

Himawari also has Otsutsuki blood in her veins because she is a member of the Hyuga clan, which is descended from Hamura Otsutsuki. She could thus be resistant to Eida's Shinjutsu as well. It's conceivable, though, that Himawari's Byakugan needs to be activated in order for her to recognise Eida's deception. Himawari may choose not to utilise her Byakugan and continue to be under Eida's control if she is unaware of what is occurring or does not think anything is weird.

Himawari's relationships

Her commitment to her family and friends may also play a role in Himawari's choice in Boruto chapter 81. Himawari regards Naruto as her father and loves both Kawaki and Boruto as her brothers. She has seen the friendship between Boruto and Kawaki and how they both put their lives in danger to save Naruto from Isshiki Otsutsuki. She has also witnessed the way Kawaki was accepted into their family and treated as if he were his own kid by Naruto.

Himawari could support Boruto and work to clear his record if she can recall these incidents. She could also make an effort to persuade Kawaki that Eida is using him and that he shouldn't betray Naruto or Boruto. She might even disrupt Eida's Shinjutsu on other people and revive their memories with her Byakugan.

Final Analysis

Alternatively, in Boruto chapter 81 Himawari can support Kawaki and turn against Boruto if she forgets about these incidents or thinks they never happened. She could believe that Boruto is a violent felon who injured Kawaki and killed Naruto. She could also believe that Naruto is Kawaki's biological father and that Kawaki is actually her brother. She could even employ her Byakugan to fight Boruto or anyone who attempt to aid him.

Himawari's function in the following chapter, however, is still up in the air and will be determined by how the story develops and how the characters interact. Will she change sides in Boruto chapter 81? Will she side with Boruto or Kawaki.

Fans will have to wait till August 20, 12 am JST, for the official release of Boruto chapter 81 to find the answers to these questions.

