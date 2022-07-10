5 Naruto parents who raised their child well (& 5 who failed horribly)

Naruto is one of the few anime in the world where family relations play a massive role in the growth of a character. As a result, fans will often find that a lot of effort has been put into the personality growth of the parents as well.

However, not all the parents who have been showcased within the anime are good. Some of them are intelligent and raised their child properly, while others failed in that aspect massively. Hence, in this article, a detailed list of parents from Naruto have been considered for both of the aforementioned categories.

As always, it is important to mention that the list is subjective and fans can always have their opinion on who should be considered good or bad with regards to the parents within Naruto. Apart from that, some of the parents died while their child was young.

However, the values they inculcated or their actions played a crucial role in developing the personalities within their children.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and based on the author's views. The list also carries spoilers from the anime.

Rasa and 4 other parents from Naruto who failed to raise their children

1) Fugaku Uchiha

Fugaku Uchiha was the father of Itachi and Sasuke and also the head of police in the Hidden Leaf village in Naruto. However, he was arguably one of the worst parents within the anime.

When he planned the coup against the village, Sasuke was merely a child. Unfortunately, he had no regard for his young son and went on with the plan regardless. That plan not only ended up as a failure, it led to both his kids becoming orphans, with his elder son getting branded as a criminal.

His entire family was destroyed because of that one decision that he made, which is why he can be considered one of the worst parents.

2) Hiashi Hyuga

Hiashi Hyuga was the head of the Hyuga clan and the father of Hanabi and Hinata. He was arguably one of the worst parents in the entire series because he used to force competition between his daughters.

He even used to consider Hinata weak and started to detest her for being shy and unwilling to raise arms against her own sister. In fact, his outlook did not change for a long time within the anime, which is one of the reasons why Hinata suffered a lot, mentally and emotionally.

3) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki might have been a great shinobi with infinite reserves of power, but, when it came to being a father, he was extremely poor. He watched both his sons wage war against each other and never even tried to enact peace between them.

In fact, this fight started because he chose his younger son Asura as his successor. This was definitely a major mistake from his past as this one decision led to a conflict that lasted through his era and beyond.

The whole reason this Uchiha and Senju conflict existed within Naruto is because Hagoromo failed as a father during his lifetime.

4) Butsuma Senju

When it comes to being a bad parent, Butsuma Senju is someone who deserves a trophy. He was the father of Hashirama and Tobirama Senju, but, the only thing he ever cared for was to become better than the Uchiha clan.

In fact, he even asked Tobirama to spy on Hashirama, which was something that massively damaged the relationship between the latter and Madara Uchiha. It is infact surprising that Tobirama and Hashirama did not end up bitter and spiteful considering how bad their father was.

5) Rasa

Rasa was Gaara's father in Naruto, and was probably the worst one to exist within the anime. He put the One Tailed beast into his son even before the latter was born. This led to a massive strain on Gaara's mother which led to her death.

Later, Rasa tried to turn Gaara into a weapon, which he failed massively at. This led to Gaara becoming bitter and spiteful and thus Rasa tried to assassinate him several times.

It is safe to say that there is absolutely no redeeming factor for Rasa and he is arguably the worst parent that any child can ever have.

Minato Namikaze and 4 most successful parents within Naruto

1) Sakumo Hatake

Sakumo Hatake did end up committing suicide, but there is no doubt that he was a great father to Kakashi. He was someone who always looked after his son and ensured that Kakashi was growing and learning in the most optimal manner.

In fact, Sakumo was also one of the best ninjas within the village, which is why Kakashi also looked up to him a lot and aspired to become like his father. Sakumo also asked Kakashi to become friends with Might Guy as he felt that both could become good friends (which did end up happening later in the series).

However, the mission where he abandoned his duty to save his comrades led to several people in the village blaming him. This was too much for him to bear, which led to the suicide. Even then, he remained in a state of limbo and when Kakashi visited the afterlife during the Pain arc, he apologized to his son.

2) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze was the father of Naruto, who died while trying to protect the village against the Nine Tails. He also sealed part of the Nine Tails within Naruto, while sealing the rest within himself by using the Reaper Death Seal.

He did this because Minato trusted that his son would be able to control the power of the Nine Tails. He believed that the person who started the attack would strike again someday in the future and his son would be the one who protects the village from that.

He believed in his son and also ensured that he put a memory of him and Kushina within Naruto. Minato knew that when the time comes, Naruto will need their help to tame the Nine Tails and also control its power.

When Pain attacked and the Nine Tails almost took over Naruto, Minato appeared within Naruto's consciousness and not only prevented that but also told him about the attack. Lastly, when Naruto was trying to take control of the Nine Tails, Kushina appeared and helped her son to achieve it.

Overall, Minato may have sacrificed himself, but he planted the seeds in place that was necessary for Naruto to succeed later.

3) Might Dai

Amongst all the parents within Naruto, Might Dai is extremely underrated. He was not only a great ninja, but also someone who became the primary source of motivation for his son Guy.

Dai was the one who taught Guy to never give up and to believe in himself even if things looked dire. He told his son that there is no substitute for hard work and that it will always pay off no matter the situation. He was also the one who mastered the Eight Inner Gates, despite being a genin throughout his entire life.

He eventually died while trying to protect his son, but the values he inculcated into his son bore fruit for Guy even during the Fourth Great Ninja war.

4) Hizashi Hyuga

Hizashi was the father of Neji Hyuga and brother of the head of the clan Hiashi. However, he was very different from his brother and was a really good parent.

Hizashi knew that his son was a prodigy and was very angry that Neji got branded with the curse mark on his forehead. However, whenever he did this, his brother Hiashi would activate the curse to cause Hizashi pain. Even then, Hizashi was adamant about letting everyone know about his son.

In fact, when the time came, despite whatever Hiashi did, Hizashi decided to sacrifice himself for his brother and for the clan. He set a great example for his son, which Neji later understood and helped the latter to become a top-tier ninja.

5) Shikaku Nara

The last parent on the list of successful ones has to be Shikaku Nara. He was not just intelligent, he was the one who taught Shikamaru how to tackle tough situations and deal with emotions.

He put faith in his son, but at the same time continued to advise him whenever needed. Shikaku was the only parent who did not push his son away from Naruto during his childhood. Rather, he wanted Shikamaru to make the decision on what his son wanted to do.

When Asuma died, it was Shikaku who helped Shikamaru recover and get back on his feet. Shikaku is arguably the smartest parent in the entire series and even to this day, he remains one of the most beloved characters amongst fans of the anime.

