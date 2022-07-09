Naruto: 5 relationships that are toxic (& 5 that are a match made in heaven)

Naruto is a series that prefers not to focus too much on the romantic side of things, but the series has still managed to showcase different types of couples over the years. A few amazing couples have managed to win over the hearts of fans consistently, being there for each other through thick and thin. On the other hand, certain relationships have proved how damaging a toxic romantic interest can be.

Follow along as we discuss 5 relationships in the series that proved to be toxic for the parties involved, and 5 that were a match made in heaven.

Sasuke & Karin, and 4 other toxic relationships in Naruto that disappointed fans

1) Ino & Sai

It is a good thing they got the relationship to work out (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

In the end, Ino and Sai became a great couple who were able to create a loving family for Inojin to grow up in. Still, the beginning of their relationship was quite rocky since it all stemmed from Sai’s inability to express himself.

While he was trying to learn how to better communicate with people, Sai called Ino beautiful in an attempt to not anger her. Ino started to take notice of Sai from that moment on, smitten by his good looks and smooth personality. However, she did not know anything else about him, like his tragic past.

It would have been better for us to see how their relationship developed further, but we know next to nothing about them as a couple.

2) Sasuke & Karin

ZeroNS @ZeroNSSS Being the srouce of his power but not quite the source of his success. Later seeing them as a liability in the five kage summit, Sasuke escapes without Suigetsu and Jugo and strikes Karin in order to kill Danzo. By sacrificing his bonds he was able to succeed in his goals. Being the srouce of his power but not quite the source of his success. Later seeing them as a liability in the five kage summit, Sasuke escapes without Suigetsu and Jugo and strikes Karin in order to kill Danzo. By sacrificing his bonds he was able to succeed in his goals. https://t.co/D10Veqdpt3

There is nothing more harmful than falling in love with someone who only sees you as the means to an end. Karin had to learn this lesson the hard way after falling in love with Sasuke while they were members of Taka.

Karin’s crush on the Uchiha was admittedly shallow, but she did care about him deeply. Sasuke, however, only ever saw Karin as a quick way to recover himself for a while, attempting to kill her alongside Danzo when she was no longer useful to him.

3) Sasuke & Sakura

Sasuke was dismissive of Sakura's feeling since the beginning(Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Like Ino and Sai, Sakura and Sasuke were able to make their relationship work in the end. However, their relationship was toxic for a long time, characterized by obsessiveness, unreciprocated feelings, and violence.

Sakura’s devotion to Sasuke was not good for her, even when they were both Academy students. It was because of this crush that Sakura abandoned Ino, the only girl who tried to become a true friend to her.

The most toxic moment of their relationship, however, was their mutual attempt to murder each other, something we can only hope they talked about after they became an official couple.

4) Sakura & Naruto

Sakura and Naruto are not a good match (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Naruto’s initial insistence on forming a romantic bond with Sakura was quite frustrating to watch. To begin with, he convinced himself that he was in love with Sakura only to compete against Sasuke, a fact revealed to fans during the movie The Last. This makes his several tricks to try and kiss her or start a relationship with her appear exponentially worse. He was willing to lie to her just to prove to Sasuke that he was better.

midamidz @midzthegreat @AwakenPSD @bongomin12 @jasskirankaur Oh, Naruto's feelings. As if Naruto didn't toy with Sakura's feelings since genin days. That he needs to sexually harass her and tie up Sasuke just to win lmao @AwakenPSD @bongomin12 @jasskirankaur Oh, Naruto's feelings. As if Naruto didn't toy with Sakura's feelings since genin days. That he needs to sexually harass her and tie up Sasuke just to win lmao https://t.co/jav0wquFy0

Even after years of receiving no as an answer, Naruto continued to try forming a romantic relationship with Sakura. Having said that, Sakura herself also engaged in toxic behavior when it came to him. She mocked him several times, and even downright punched him.

5) Choji and Karui

buluhterbang @buluh_terbang the most random relationship (w/out any hint in previous episodes) would be Choji-Karui. lulz http://t.co/9g7NPxob08 the most random relationship (w/out any hint in previous episodes) would be Choji-Karui. lulz http://t.co/9g7NPxob08

Choji and Karui’s relationship is shrouded in mystery and that is exactly the problem. Most couples in the series were hinted at way before they were made official with the exception of this one. They never once interacted with each other, but they were confirmed as a couple out of nowhere.

The toxic factor of this relationship comes from the fact that it appears to be a last ditch effort for Choji to find a partner. We barely ever see them together and there is no evidence of their relationship being loving. .

Shikamaru & Temari, and 4 other great couples in Naruto who give us solid relationship goals

1) Asuma & Kurenai

Mirai inherited the Will of Fire from her parents (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Their time as a couple on the show may have been short, but it was enough to let us know how much they meant to each other. Asuma and Kurenai’s relationship was hinted at many times in Naruto, but the official confirmation of their relationship made fans collectively scream in excitement.

Even after Asuma’s untimely death, Kurenai never stopped loving him, working hard to raise their daughter Mira into a great Kunoichi. We would have loved to see more of this amazing couple together, but we can still look back on their wholesome relationship and feel happy for them.

2) Minato & Kushina

Minato and Kushina deserve their own show (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The brash and violent girl falling in love with the model student is a cliché as old as time. This trope has given us quite a few amazing couples who complement each other in the best way possible, one of them being Minato and Kushina.

Minato was a calm and collected individual who could sometimes get too engrossed in his work, but Kushina would always bring him back to reality and keep him grounded. On the other hand, when Kushina allowed her emotions to overwhelm her, Minato was there to give her support and validation.

3) Naruto & Hinata

Hinata loved Naruto uncondionally (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, The Last: Naruto the Movie)

Many fans complained that this couple came onto the scene out of nowhere, but that could not be further from the truth. While it is true that Hinata’s feelings for Naruto were not reciprocated for many years, she never tried to force him to love her back. She was happy to be inspired by the one she loved, becoming a better version of herself because that is what her love would have wanted.

When she finally confessed her feelings, Hinata did not expect an answer from our hero. She was just happy to let him know how she felt. So, the moment Naruto finally admitted his feelings for the Hyuga will forever be etched in fans' hearts.

4) Shikamaru & Temari

Get you someone that looks at you the way Shikamaru looks a Temari (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Shikamaru was an incredible strategist and fighter, but he was also lazier than most other Shinobis in the world. That is why his relationship with the diligent and hard-working Temari worked so well.

Temari was always there to help Shikamaru pick up his slack, looming over him to keep him from acting like a lazy bum. On the other hand, when Temari overworked herself, Shikamaru could show her the beauty of a relaxed life.

They were also one of the few couples on the show whose love for each other was based on understanding and appreciation of their minds.

5) Tsunade & Jiraiya

HD2K🥀✨ @HD2K2 Jiraiya and Tsunade would be the best Naruto couple Jiraiya and Tsunade would be the best Naruto couple https://t.co/hqIZvNeXhE

Jiraiya and Tusnade shared a platonic relationship brimming with respect and affection. Both Sanins were aware of the other’s feelings, but the different paths they took in life prevented them from becoming a couple.

Many fans were rooting for them to eventually start a romantic relationship, but Jiraiya was killed before he could express his feelings to his old friend. While not an official couple, they showed how two people who truly love each other should behave.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far