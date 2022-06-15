5 Naruto couples who were a mismatch (& 5 who were perfect)

The Naruto series has continued for a couple of decades at the time of writing, and during its course, the series has introduced a huge array of characters. Some of these characters also developed a love interest over the course, and fans seemed to love them as well. However, not all couples were loved unanimously, and there are a few poorly written couples.

Naruto couples that were a bit of a mismatch

1) Sakura and Sasuke

Sasuke and Sakura (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Sakura and Sasuke as a couple do not make sense simply because this relationship felt extremely forced. There will always be a chunk of the fanbase that like this couple, but when one looks at it from an objective standpoint, there was little to no development.

Sasuke also tried to kill Sakura numerous times, and it feels incredibly uncomfortable knowing that Sakura decided to marry him despite her almost dying to him twice in the series.

2) Choji and Karui

Choji and Karui (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

This is another couple that certainly confused a majority of the fanbase. The two rarely share a moment that doesn’t involve Karui getting annoyed. They seem to resolve their issues at the end of the day, but there is almost no chemistry between these characters.

This couple was poorly written, and some wonder why this couple even exists in the first place. Given how the prequel was written, fans expect a lot more, and it’s safe to say that this couple was quite disappointing.

3) Naruto and Hinata

A good chunk of the fanbase likes this couple, and they seem to have some chemistry on screen. However, the way this relationship developed was quite bad. The protagonist was oblivious to Hinata’s feelings, and no one can argue that the developmental stages of this relationship were purely one-sided.

The protagonist was head over heels for Sakura for the longest time until he was forced to accept that she liked Sasuke. Furthermore, Kishimoto himself admitted that it took Neji’s death to catalyze their relationship, and having to use a Genjutsu for development seemed extremely forced.

4) Fugaku and Mikoto

Fugaku and Mikoto (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Fugaku and Mikoto barely received any screen time and didn’t seem to be in love. Fugaku was always serious, and he was concerned with the matters of the Uchiha most of the time. Mikoto was kind, and she loved her children. The two barely even spoke to each other in the series, and fans believed they weren’t the best couple.

5) Kaguya and Tenji

Kaguya uses her power to defend herself (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Kaguya Otsutsuki and Tenji are other couples that didn’t make sense and barely received any screen time. They didn’t seem to have much chemistry, and things went downhill after a point. The minister kidnaped Kaguya by the Land of That, and when Tenji witnessed her God-like strength when she killed those soldiers, he attempted to kill her to prevent a war from breaking out. Things didn’t work out well because they tried to kill one another.

Tenji (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Couples the fanbase loved

1) Asuma and Kurenai

Asuma and Kurenai

Asuma and Kurenai are among the most beloved couples in the entire series. Fans were quite upset because their relationship wasn’t explored much since Asuma died to Hidan quite early in the series.

The two were in love and always pushed each other to become better shinobis. Kurenai cared deeply for him, and Asuma loved her as well. There were a few wholesome moments between the two that fans certainly enjoyed.

2) Shikamaru and Temari

Shikamaru and Temari are a couple that the majority of the fanbase loves. They might bicker now and then but find a way to resolve their issues. Shikamaru's fear of Temari contributed to some hilarity in the Boruto series, which is another reason why fans like this couple. They met each other way back when they first appeared for their chunin exams, which has developed since then.

3) Kushina and Minato

Kushina and Minato (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

It’s safe to say that Kushina and Minato are one of the best couples, if not the best couple, in the entire Naruto series. They are extremely kind and gentle individuals but are quite strong and capable of holding their ground if anyone threatens their safety or the safety of their loved ones.

They loved their newborn child a lot, and they ended up sacrificing their lives for their child's safety and the village. They loved each other dearly and supported each other in trying times.

4) Tsunade and Dan

Dan and Tsunade (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Tsunade and Dan didn’t receive much screen time in the series, but it seemed like they were in love and enjoyed each other’s company. While a good chunk of the fanbase wanted her to be with Jiraiya, she was in love with Dan, and fans found their relationship to be wholesome.

He was a kind individual who would do anything to protect Tsunade. At the time of Dan’s death, Tsunade developed a fear of blood, which was a hurdle for her to cross to become a successful medical ninja.

5) Ino and Sai

Ino and Sai

While some fans might not like Ino and Sai as a couple, they have a few redeeming qualities when we look into their relationship. They might not be the best couple, but they’ve shown they can reach a middle ground if problems arise. Ino and Sai are good parents as well, which is also acknowledged by Inojin. While some fans might not like this couple, a good chunk of the fanbase adores this couple and the relationship they share in the Boruto series.

