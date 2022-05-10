10 worst habits in the Naruto series

Naruto features a diverse cast of characters. Each of these individuals has their own quirks and specific interests, which help to flesh out their personalities. Some of these habits, however, are genuinely harmful. They can have a variety of negative repercussions, including health issues and financial difficulties. Because of how unpleasant some of these habits can be, they have earned the ire of admirers.

10 habits in Naruto that seem funny but should probably be stopped

1) Tsunade is known for her gambling addiction

Tsunade Senju, also known as the Fifth Hokage, is a gambling addict. In fact, one of her first appearances in the anime was in a casino, where she was gambling against other individuals. Despite her enthusiasm for gambling, she is a terrible player. She loses large amounts of money and always gets into trouble. Although her addiction is amusing in the anime, it can be disastrous in real life.

2) Shinobi always run into battle without a proper strategy

Shinobi in Naruto constantly run into battle without proper planning. During the beginning of the Fourth Great Ninja War, the members of the Shinobi Alliance blindly attacked Madara Uchiha in an attempt to defeat him. Not many knew about him, so they had no idea what to expect. His strength was overwhelming and he took out thousands of Shinobi using only taijutsu. If the warriors took time to research their opponents, they would not have relied solely on numbers and would have adopted a more strategic approach to combat Madara.

3) Kakashi was always reading X-rated novels

Kakashi reading an inappropriate novel (Image via Pierrot)

One of Kakashi's most well-known traits is his obsession with X-rated novels. He would constantly read Jiraiya's Icha Icha novel series, whether he was training Team Seven or going on a mission. This habit was the subject of various comedic scenes and had Naruto and his friends call out Kakashi and make fun of him many times.

4) Sakura would constantly punch Naruto for comedic effect

Although it was used for comedic value, Sakura constantly punching Naruto has become somewhat contentious. Many fans thought what she did to Naruto was extremely disrespectful and harsh; yet, others saw it as pure comedy and did not think it was wrong. Regardless, Sakura not only hurt Naruto during her fits of rage, but she would also destroy land and buildings. This definitely caused a lot of problems for the villagers.

5) Jiraiya always peeped at women while in the public baths

One of the most iconic and beloved characters in Naruto, Jiraiya is also known for his incredibly pervy nature. Naruto even gave him the nickname "Pervy Sage" due to his immoral decisions.

In the original Naruto anime, Jiraiya can be seen frequently looking through wooden fences in order to catch a glimpse of women as they bathed. He would usually try to hide his perversion by pretending he was conducting research for his Icha Icha novel series.

6) Naruto frequently used "Talk no Jutsu" to convince villains to change their ways

This is a habit that has enraged many fans over the course of the series. Naruto would always use his famed "Talk no Jutsu" to convince enemies to stop their evil deeds. He would instantly forgive them for everything they have done. This was seen when he successfully convinced Obito to leave Madara and join Team Seven's side. Although Obito became a good guy, Naruto should not have easily forgiven him for killing his parents and making his entire childhood miserable.

7) Otsutsuki Clan members always lose because of their arrogant attitude

Both Momoshiki and Isshiki Otsutsuki are guilty of this habit. Since the Otsutsuki Clan is the progenitor of every major clan in the Naruto series and has access to various powerful dojutsu, it makes sense that they would feel superior to humans. However, it is this feeling of superiority that always causes them to lose against Naruto, Sasuke and others.

8) Orochimaru would always try to take over Itachi or Sasuke's body

Attempting to take over Itachi and Sasuke's bodies was one of Orochimaru's worst decisions during the Naruto series. Orochimaru only attempted to seize Itachi's corpse once, but was promptly stopped in his tracks by a genjutsu. With Sasuke, he looked to be making greater progress. Sasuke, on the other hand, easily defeated him in cokeeping and kept his body safe.

9) Naruto only ever ate ramen as a kid

Throughout the series, this is unquestionably Naruto's worst eating habit. Kakashi even urged him to quit eating ramen for every meal of the day and offered him a vegetable basket with which he could prepare better meals. Despite this, Naruto is a stubborn character. Although Naruto will not die of high blood pressure because it is an anime, eating the amount of ramen he does in real life will undoubtedly cause health concerns.

10) Sakura would constantly try and get Sasuke's attention when she was younger

This didn't seem so horrible at first. Sakura was not the only girl at the Ninja Academy who tried to attract Sasuke's attention. His immense charm and stunning looks enchanted them all. However, it became a problem when Sasuke repeatedly attempted to kill her while she continued to have a tremendous crush on him. Many fans believe there is no need for Sakura and Sasuke to be married and that she would have been better off being single.

There were aspects of the series that fans enjoyed and aspects that they despised, as with any other. Nevertheless, the series' popularity is unrivaled even today.

Edited by Babylona Bora