Alice in Borderland steals one of Naruto's most infamous Jutsu

While Naruto has become a global phenomenon, it was still a surprise to see that the Alice in Borderland TV series decided to use one of Naruto's most infamous jutsu in their show's second season.

Moreover, the same was used in two instances within the final three episodes of the season, giving fans a hit of nostalgia from the times they first experienced the jutsu through the anime.

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese science fiction thriller drama television series that is based on the manga by Haro Aso. There is also an anime adaptation of the same, which was produced by SILVER LINK as a three-episode OVA.

The series focuses on Arisu, Usagi, and the other candidates in the Borderland, all of whom try to win their games in hopes of extending their lives. Failure to win will result in them being executed by lasers being shot from the sky.

Netflix's Alice in Borderland shows Chishiya and Arisu using Naruto's Talk no Jutsu

Naruto using his Talk no Jutsu on Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With the release of Alice in Borderland season 2 on December 22, 2022, fans of the show were able to observe how the final conflicts in the season were resolved using one of Naruto's favorite techniques.

Naruto has been a soulful character, convincing his foes to accept the good within them and switch sides from evil since his very first mission. Initially, fans may have felt that it was just a child pleading with his enemies to stop their menace, but later it was pretty evident that Naruto was special.

From one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, Zabuza Momochi, to the last surviving member of the Uchiha clan, Sasuke Uchiha, the titular character has managed to give speeches to his foes, having them redeem themselves.

The same was also observable in Netflix's Alice in Borderland season 2 as well.

Chishiya as seen in Alice in Borderland season 2 (Image via Netflix)

In Alice in Borderland season 2 episode 6, Chishiya was seen playing a "Balance Scale", a mathematics/logic game against Kuzuryu, the King of Diamonds. When both of them reached the finals, Chishiya revealed how he hated life in the real world. He was a doctor who had to boot out poor people from medical operations.

Kuzuryu, who, in real life, was a lawyer, decided to throw the game, hoping Chishiya could defeat Mira and change the world once he gets out of the Borderland. This was similar to how Nagato sacrificed himself, believing in Naruto that he could change the shinobi world.

Mira as seen in Alice in Borderland season 2 (Image via Netflix)

However, in Alice in Borderland season 2 episode 8, it was Arisu and Usagi who reached the final game. Here, they were to play a game of Croquet against Mira, the Queen of Hearts. While they only needed to finish the game to pass, Mira used psychological warfare to have Arisu's mind hallucinate.

Usagi managed to help Arisu outside the hallucination by confessing her love to him. Arisu also admitted his love for Usagi. The event touched Mira so much that she realized her mistake in imprisoning everyone in Borderland. Thus, she was then willing to die, finishing the game with Arisu.

This event was similar to how Obito Uchiha sacrificed himself for Naruto, hoping that he could fulfill his dream of becoming the Hokage one day, a dream he himself could no longer reach.

With Alice in Borderland season 3 teased at the end of the second season, fans can look forward to a new season in the future.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes