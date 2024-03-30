Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 finally reveals who Jura's double is (& it's not Kawaki)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 ended with the massive cliffhanger of Jura finding Himawari, Naruto's daughter, in the Hidden Leaf Village, sparking a lot of theories as to why he is drawn to her. However, something that a lot of people also noticed about Jura in this chapter was the fact that no one recognized his chakra, which ended the theory that his double isn't Kawaki or any other person who has been in Konoha at some point.

This did spark another theory and now there is the perception that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 has confirmed, at least in subtle ways, that Jura is the physical embodiment of the Ten-Tails beast, which is why he is drawn to Naruto Uzumaki, with the latter being a former vessel for a Biju. That could explain some elements of Jura's design and characterization thus far while also leading to other discussions regarding what this means for the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 has probably revealed that Jura's double is the Ten-Tails beast itself

There was a very important scene in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 when it was mentioned that no one in the Hidden Leaf Village could identify Jura's chakra while most people assumed that Hidari's belonged to Sasuke Uchiha. This was a significant moment because it highlighted that Jura's double didn't belong to anyone who had been in the Hidden Leaf Village, thus ending the theory that it was Kawaki all along.

Now it has been theorized that Jura is the physical embodiment of the Ten-Tails, which was the direct result of the process that created the Shinju clones. That is the reason why he would be drawn to Naruto since the latter has a strong connection with the Tailed Beasts and could also explain why no one managed to identify his chakra when he first arrived in Konoha in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8.

It has also been hinted that Jura has the same symbol in his stomach that the Tailed Beasts had when they were together in their youth. This could be another hint of Jura's true nature, as well as his ever-evolving individuality, especially considering that he can use Wood Release, which is another element associated with the Ten-Tails.

Jura's role in the story

Kawaki and Jura have been connected in the series and the fandom (Image via Shueisha).

The events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 have put Jura at the forefront of the story and have led to a lot of questions, such as what is going to happen to Kawaki, why he is drawn to Himawari and the real identity of this Shinju clone. There is also the possibility of Jura gaining even more prominence in the coming chapters, thus establishing himself as the one to beat in this current arc.

The connection with Himawari is going to be pivotal to understanding what is driving Jura's actions and why she was confused with Naruto and as the wielder of a Biju. This could prove to be one of the most revelations in the entirety of this sequel and could also set Jura up as one of the most prominent antagonists in the time skip.

Final thoughts

The events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 have established the theory that Jura could potentially be the physical embodiment of the Ten Tails. This is based on the fact that one in Konoha has been able to identify his chakra and his interest in Naruto could be the direct result of the latter having a strong association with the Tailed Beasts.

