Why did Kawaki turn on Boruto and his family? Explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is reaching its climax with each passing episode as the chase after Boruto continues. In the recent episode, we saw Kawaki trying his best to eliminate him and avoid any possible way for him to return to the Hidden Leaf Village.

But why is Kawaki doing such a thing when Boruto and his family offer him a home in an unknown village? In the second half of the series, Kawaki also seals Naturo and Hinata in a void.

This hatred makes no sense, as when the Hidden Leaf ninjas captured Kawaki, he was not given a home to stay in this village. But Naruto went out of his way to adopt him and gave him a place in his own house.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generation manga series

Why did Kawaki suddenly turn against Boruto and his family?

Expand Tweet

Kawaki turned against him because he had Momoshiki inside him, and this endangered the life of his savior, Naruto. Kawaki also sealed away Naruto and Hinata for the same reason so that they could be safe from Momoshiki

He believed that Naruto was the reason he was able to become such a kind person and didn't want him dead at the hands of his own son.

So, he sealed away Naruto and Hinata in a void where they don't age and started his hunt for Boruto by first replacing his identity with himself, trying his best to torture him mentally.

Boruto (left). Kawaki (right) (Image via Toei animation)

In chapter 77, Kawaki went missing and reappeared without informing anyone. He later has a chat with Naruto about how grateful he is to him for raising him into such a kind person.

He also reveals that their son is his target and will not be left alive as the Otsutsuki residing inside him will threaten Naruto and his family's safety.

Despite urging Kawaki to rethink his decision, he opens a void and sends Naruto and Hinata there until he kills the son of Naruto Uzumaki. I

In chapter 78, Kawaki has an all-out battle against him as he intends to kill him without holding back. But he is stopped by Sasuke, which gives him a chance to escape.

After this fight, Eida rushes towards Kawaki, who is distressed over how he was just about to get the son of Naruto. He hurriedly grabs Eida and asks for help, which activates Eida's Omnipotence ability. This causes the whole leaf village to remember Kawaki as Boruto and vice versa.

After Eida explains this technique to Kawaki, he frames Naruto's son as the murderer of him (whom he sealed away earlier). Now, as an outsider and killer of the Hokage, the latter has nothing to do but flee from the Hidden Leaf Village.

Final thoughts

Boruto, as seen in the last episode of the series (Image via Toei Animation)

After doing all this, Kawaki's character is still not hated by most of the fandom of this series. What he is doing is normal for anyone who wants to save their savior from any potential harm in their lives.

But targeting Naruto's son despite the objection of his parents could be something that might hurt him as a character.

Naruto didn't live a life of happiness and joy, just like Kawaki. After marrying Hinata, he had two kids, most likely his source of happiness, which became evident after Kawaki almost killed his son in the anime's last episode.