Boruto: Is Eida a villain in the story? Explored

After the death of Isshiki Uchiha, Eida was introduced as the new antagonist of Boruto. She was one of the androids modified by Amado and was introduced in episode 287 of the anime. Her combat abilities (Taijutsu) exceed that of Jigen (Isshiki Uchiha), and she used the power of her "senrigan" eyes.

These eyes allow her to witness anything in the world and perceive the past from the time she was born. After using her omnipotence ability in the manga, she rewrote history and swapped the place between Boruto and Kawaki, thus making the former an outsider.

After doing all this, Eida still resides in the Hidden Leaf Village and lives lavishly with Kawaki and some other students. Does this mean she has switched sides, or is she still one of the antagonists of this series?

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Boruto & Two Blue Vortex manga series.

The role of Eida in the story after cursing Boruto with her "omnipotence" ability

In chapter 71, after witnessing a mentally unstable Kawaki, Eida's body moved on its own and cast "omnipotence." This ability allows her to fulfill the desire of a person she feels compassion for, which, in this case, is Kawaki. He wanted Boruto out of his sight, so Eida switched their positions, making Kawaki the son of Naruto and the latter an outsider.

However, Kawaki didn't stop there, as he forced Eida to spread the rumor that Boruto was also responsible for killing the Hokage (when, in reality, Naruto was sealed alongside Hinata in another dimension). This branded him as a "wanted criminal," and he had to desert the Hidden Leaf Village with Sasuke's help.

Eida later visited them, paid her condolences for doing such a horrible thing to him, and assured them that she would not use Senrigan until he returned to the village. She continued living in the Hidden Leaf Village after this incident.

Eida (left) and Kawaki (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

So, despite offering her temporary truce with him, Eida is still one of the main antagonists of this series. She is definitely not the strongest villain, as her weakness in Kawaki's troubles shows her vulnerability (as she cast omnipotence because he was mentally disturbed).

So, she might not be the most evil of antagonists right now, but she is still part of the leading group of villains in the story. Currently, she prefers to remain silent and see how everything progresses.

Eida's obsession with Kawaki

In episode 288, while having a casual talk with Code, Eida reveals why she fell for Kawaki in the first place. During the last battle with Jigen (Isshiki Otsutsuki), Kawaki fooled him into thinking he had created a vessel for himself. In reality, the person Isshiki planted Karma into was Kawaki's shadow clone.

Due to this, Isshiki died as there was no vessel for him to take over. Eida said that this clever move from Kawaki stole her heart. Also, as Eida's ability doesn't work on the Otsuksuki clan and family members, romance with Kawaki (somewhat an Otsutsuki) makes more sense.

Final thoughts

Eida revealing why she fell for Kawaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As immature as her motives may be, the ulterior motives of Eida after making Kawaki fall in love with her are still unknown. She might have something big planned that no one expects, so it is advised to witness how her character develops in the Two Vortex Series.

