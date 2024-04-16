Boruto Two Blue Vortex spoilers show Himawari as a Jinchuriki in chapter 9

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 is set to be released on April 19, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have been revealed. According to the spoilers, Himawari fans might be in for an emotional ride as she could take center stage in the upcoming chapter.

In the previous chapter, Jura sensed the chakra of the Nine-Tailed Beast from Naruto's daughter, Himawari. This confused most fandom because Kurama died earlier in the fight against Isshiki Uchiha. However, the latest chapter's spoilers showed Himawari as the Jinchuriki of Kurama.

Himawari was seen inside the Tailed Beasts Mental Plane, which only the Jinchuriki can access, as confirmed in the Naruto series. This hints toward Himawari's status as the Jinchuriki of Kurama, which could also be why Jura followed her.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers hint toward Himawari being the Jinchuriki of Kurama

Himawari, as seen in Two Blue Vortex anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the spoilers of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9, the chapter will start where it left off in the previous one as Jura and Hidari depart and move towards their target. Moreover, Boruto returns to the village, using Flying Raijin Jutsu, after sensing a person's death through a toad. He escaped in the previous chapter to avoid confrontation with Kawaki.

As soon as the protagonist returns in the spoilers, Kawaki senses his presence and immediately attacks him with a new attack that seems like a Black Receiver rod. He throws these toward Boruto, who easily evades them.

After this brief moment, Kawaki awakens his Karma, which resonates with Boruto, thus awakening the latter's Karma. Boruto has to make an emergency escape, but he doesn't want to awaken Momoshiki and risk having his body taken over by an Otsutsuki.

Himawari, accompanied by Team Ino-Shika-Cho (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter spoilers then shift to Himawari and her group, who cross paths with Jura. He brings up the topic of Kurama and attacks Himawari with a Tailed-Beast Bomb because he senses the Nine-Tailed Beast's chakra from her. The Ino-Shika-Cho trio, which accompanied Himawari, manages to save her from the God Tree's attack.

After this, Himawari could see herself inside the Tailed-Beast Mental Plane where all 8 Tailed Beasts were present, and the Nine-tailed fox was standing beside her in the form of a baby fox.

The Tailed-Beast Mental Plane as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Mental Plane is a subconscious space that has been a major part of the series' plot since the early Naruto days. The Tailed Beasts shared a common Mental Plane, which most fans termed the Tailed Beast Mental Plane.

This plane was showcased once during the Naruto series when Naruto witnessed all the Tailed-Beast Jinchuriki inside the Mental Plane. As this plane was only accessible to Jinchurikis, this could confirm Himawari's status as the Jinchuriki to a reborn Kurama, as the latter was showcased as a baby in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers.

Final thoughts

The Tailed Beast's powers are never inherited in a clan. They need to be sealed inside an individual in early life so that the Jinchuriki can learn to control the overwhelming powers of their Tailed Beast.

Kurama died in the fight against Isshiki, so fans must be wondering how Himawari could be a Jinchuriki to a dead Tailed Beast. This could confirm that the Tailed Beasts are hereditary, or if the beast died in the previous owner, it would be born inside the owner's successors. But take this with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation from the source material.

Related Links:

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 Release date and time

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 preview reveals Boruto vs. Kawaki

Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 all but confirms Boruto's Future Sight

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback