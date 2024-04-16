Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers: Boruto vs. Kawaki Karma battle begins as Himawari finds Nine tails

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers have finally been released, and it is making rounds on the internet. Fans have been anxiously waiting for the spoilers since the previous chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger.

Fans speculated that the upcoming chapter would focus on the likes of Kawaki and Himawari, and the spoilers suggest the same. This upcoming chapter will definitely pack a lot more action in comparison to some of the previous chapters.

Masashi Kishimoto is doing a stellar job with the plot progression, and the pacing is perfect. The upcoming chapter will reveal an important piece of information that will connect Himawari to the Tailed Beast chakra. Let’s take a closer look at the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers and understand the key events that will unfold in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. It also contains spoilers from chapter 9, which has not been released at the time of writing.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers reveal a cryptic connection between Himawari and Kurama

As per the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers, the chapter will kick off with the protagonist using the Flying Thunder God technique. He mastered this technique recently and showcased his ability to use it in some of the previous chapters. Boruto also placed toads in and around the village for surveillance. Upon detecting the death of a Shinobi, he instantly teleported to the village.

Following this, the panel will then cut to Jura and Hidari, who are present at the gates of Konohagakure. During Jura's interaction with Himawari and the other Shinobis accompanying her, he brings up the topic of Kurama. The last sighting of Kurama was during Naruto’s fight against Isshiki, where the Nine-Tailed Beast sacrificed his life to save Naruto.

Kawaki as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers suggest that the next key event surrounds Kawaki. After recovering, he seems to have had a conversation with Delta since she accompanied him. Shortly, Kawaki encounters Boruto, and a fight ensues. This fight seems rather brief, but fans will get to witness Kawaki’s abilities for the first time after the timeskip. Kawaki is seen summoning Black Receiver rods that the Otsutsukis have used in the past. However, Boruto is able to dodge them with relative ease.

As the battle escalates, Kawaki enters the Karma Mode, and owing to its resonating feature, Boruto also enters the Karma Mode. However, the latter fled the battlefield as soon as he underwent this transformation since he couldn't control his Karma. The Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers shift their focus back on Jura as well as the other shinobis present at the scene. Jura used the Tailed Beast Bomb and directed it towards Himawari. However, she and the likes of Inojin and other Shinobis managed to get out of harm’s way.

Himawari as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

As per the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will conclude with one important scene featuring Himawari. She can be seen in the Mental World, where all the Tailed Beasts can telepathically converse with each other. In this panel, one can see a mini Kurama standing next to Himawari.

The only ones who can access the Bijuu Plane or the Mental World are Jinchurikis, who are completely in sync with their Tailed Beast. This seems to be an indication that Himawari is a proper Jinchhuriki and has a mini Kurama sealed inside her.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

