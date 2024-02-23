Boruto: Eida's Omnipotence being inspired by All You Need Is Kill is more important than anyone thought

Boruto has gained significant attention in recent months, especially after the Blue Vortex time skip, and a character who has become one of the most prominent in the story is Eida. From her character design to her nature as a cyborg, Eida is someone the fandom has appreciated quite a lot, and one of the reasons was her most powerful ability, Omnipotence.

The Omnipotence ability can lead most characters in Boruto, bar the ones who have blood connections to her or are part of the Otsutsuki race, to be charmed by her. However, the ability can also switch a person's place and role, as happened with the title character and Kawaki. Now, there is information that the inspiration behind the ability can explain much of it.

The inspiration behind Eida's Omnipotence ability in Boruto

There is a fan theory that Eida's Omnipotence could be inspired by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Takeshi Obata's 2014 manga known as All You Need is Kill, which was adapted in the West as a film titled Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. The main character of that manga has to live the same day over and over again, which is something that connects with Eida's ability.

This is further emphasized in recent chapters of the manga when Boruto is talking with Shikamaru Nara, stating that they have had this conversation in the past and that the new Hokage will forget it soon. That theory could explain why it feels like Sarada Uchiha has been saying the same thing for the last three years: the events are repeating themselves, and the protagonist is, on paper, doomed to relive these moments.

Of course, much like in the movie, Boruto could potentially fix this situation since there is a chance of him changing things. The solution, as a theory, could be him making some changes to the events and different situations in the hopes that it could affect the flow of things, which is something that author Masashi Kishimoto could aim for with the recent plots in the manga.

The current state of the series

Boruto is a series that has had a lot of ups and downs since it started, although there is general consensus that the Blue Vortex time skip has been one of the best decisions for this manga in the long run. Compared to many other moments in the series, there is a common conception that this is the best period of the story thus far.

This is because of several reasons, such as the protagonist's current state as an outlaw, Eida's manipulations through her Omnipotence, the whereabouts of key characters such as Naruto and Sasuke, and the impending threat of the clones at the moment. There is a lot to unpack in the series at the moment, which is why there is so much interest in the fandom now.

Perhaps the biggest challenge at the moment for author Masashi Kishimoto is giving these plot points the conclusion they deserve. Kishimoto has been criticized for not sticking the landing on many of his biggest plots in both Naruto and Boruto, so it is going to be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

Final thoughts

Eida's Omnipotence ability in Boruto could be inspired by the All You Need is Kill manga, also known as Edge of Tomorrow, because of the Western film adaptation by Tom Cruise. This is because both situations have led to the main character having to deal with an endless cycle of the same day constantly repeating itself.