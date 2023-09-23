The movie Edge of Tomorrow was released in 2014 and falls under the genre of American science fiction action. It features renowned actors Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in lead roles. The storyline is based on a Japanese light novel called All You Need Is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. This novel was subsequently adapted into a manga series by Ryosuke Takeuchi and Takeshi Obata.
The film's plot centers around a soldier trapped in a time loop. He relives the same day repeatedly, battling an alien invasion. Critics praised the film, which achieved commercial success. In this article, we will delve into the source material for the film: The All You Need Is Kill manga.
Disclaimer: Major spoilers for the Edge of Tomorrow movie and All You Need Is Kill manga and light novel, readers be advised.
Everything to know about the Edge of Tomorrow's source material: All You Need Is Kill
The All You Need Is Kill manga is based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's light novel. Takeshi Obata beautifully illustrated the manga while Ryosuke Takeuchi provided the writing. It was serialized in Weekly Young Jump magazine from January 2014 to May 2014 before being compiled into a single volume released in Japan on June 19, 2014.
Plot Overview of All You Need Is Kill Manga
The manga adaptation of the novel and the Edge of Tomorrow film entails a familiar storyline. It takes place in a futuristic world where Earth falls under invasion by extraterrestrial beings named Mimics. Our main character, Keiji Kiriya, joins the United Defense Force (UDF) as a fresh recruit but tragically meets his demise during his initial encounter with the Mimics.
However, he awakens to find himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly. With the support of skilled soldier Rita Vrataski, Keiji employs his knowledge from future iterations to enhance his combat prowess and endeavors to discover a means of breaking free from this temporal entrapment while striving to conquer the Mimics.
The differences between the All You Need Is Kill Manga and the Edge of Tomorrow Film
The film adaptation takes some creative liberties, diverging from the source material. In contrast, the manga remains faithful to the original story. Here are some of the significant differences between the manga and the film:
- Characters: In the Edge of Tomorrow film, changes are made to the main character's name and nationality. Keiji Kiriya becomes William Bill Cage, and his Japanese background is transformed into an American one. Additionally, Rita Vrataski undergoes significant alterations in her portrayal. While she is a seasoned soldier in both the manga and novel, she is elevated to a legendary figure known as the Angel of Verdun in the film.
- Ending: The Edge of Tomorrow film concludes differently from the novel and manga. Cage and Vrataski accomplish their mission in the movie by defeating the Omega, the alien leader, breaking the time loop. On the other hand, in both the novel and manga versions, Keiji fails to escape the time loop and meets his demise at the hands of the Mimics. Nevertheless, he manages to transmit his memories to a previous iteration of himself, enabling him to alter the outcome of their battle.
Where to Read the All You Need Is Kill Manga
The All You Need Is Kill manga initially appeared as a serial in Japan's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Subsequently, it was compiled into a single volume and released on June 19, 2014. This captivating manga has also found its way into various other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
Viz Media released the manga in the United States on November 4, 2014, making it available in print and digital formats. Readers can conveniently purchase manga from online retailers like Amazon.
Final Thoughts
The Edge of Tomorrow film adapts the All You Need Is Kill manga by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, following the main plot of the novel and film but introducing some creative variations.
The manga has gained popularity worldwide, even being released in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. Fans seeking a deeper understanding of the source material behind the film will find the All You Need Is Kill manga worth exploring.
