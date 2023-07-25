Top 5 Tom Cruise movies, ranked as per IMDb ratings

Tom Cruise is a versatile actor who has given us numerous memorable performances throughout his illustrious career.

From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, Cruise's filmography is as diverse as it is impressive. His ability to immerse himself in any character and make it his own is a testament to his talent and dedication.

This article pays homage to the man and his craft by ranking his top five films based on IMDb ratings. So, let's embark on this cinematic journey, shall we?

Decoding the magic of Tom Cruise: List of top 5 movies of Tom Cruise as per IMDb ratings

5. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - IMDb 7.7/10

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Image Via Paramount Pictures)

No list of Tom Cruise films would be complete without the Mission: Impossible series. In Fallout, Cruise reprised his role as Ethan Hunt, the indefatigable IMF agent known for his death-defying stunts.

Fallout is a thrilling ride, filled with breathtaking action sequences and stunts, many of which were performed by Cruise himself. His commitment to his role and the film's adrenaline-pumping action has made the movie a fan favorite.

With an IMDb rating of 7.7, Mission: Impossible - Fallout stands as a testament to Cruise's action star status and his dedication to his craft.

4. A Few Good Men (1992) - IMDb 7.7/10

A Few Good Men (Image Via Columbia Pictures)

In A Few Good Men, Cruise plays Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a military lawyer defending two U.S. Marines charged with killing a fellow Marine.

The court-martial drama, filled with intense courtroom scenes, allows Cruise to flex his acting muscles. His character's journey from a careless lawyer to a determined advocate seeking truth and justice is compelling to watch.

A Few Good Men, with its gripping narrative and Cruise's captivating performance, has earned an impressive IMDb rating of 7.7.

3. Edge of Tomorrow (2014) - IMDb 7.9/10

Edge Of Tomorrow (Image Via Warner Bros Pictures)

Edge of Tomorrow sees Cruise in his element, playing the role of Major William Cage, a public relations officer turned reluctant soldier fighting against an alien invasion.

This action-packed sci-fi thriller is a roller coaster ride from start to finish. Cruise's performance keeps you invested, as his character evolves from a cowardly officer to a brave soldier willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good.

The film's unique premise and Cruise's engaging performance make Edge of Tomorrow a must-watch. With an IMDb rating of 7.9, it's one of Cruise's most highly-rated action films.

2. Rain Man (1988) - IMDb 8.0/10

Rain Man (Image Via Prime Video)

In the movie Rain Man, Tom Cruise portrays the character of Charlie Babbitt, a selfish car dealer. Throughout the story, Charlie learns that his long-lost brother Raymond (played by Dustin Hoffman) is an autistic savant who has inherited their father's wealth.

The film is a poignant exploration of their relationship, with Cruise delivering a stellar performance. His character's transformation from a selfish, money-hungry individual to a loving brother is both believable and touching.

Rain Man is a testament to Cruise's ability to play complex characters with depth and sensitivity. The film's IMDb rating of 8.0 speaks volumes about its quality, and Cruise's performance is a significant part of its success.

1. Magnolia (1999) - IMDb 8.0/10

Magnolia (Image Via New Line Cinema)

Magnolia is a film that truly showcases Cruise's versatility as an actor. In this complex and intricate drama, he plays the role of Frank T.J. Mackey, a motivational speaker with a troubling past.

The film is a tapestry of interconnected stories, woven together to create a rich and emotionally charged narrative. Cruise's performance is both intense and nuanced, making Frank a character that is both repellent and sympathetic.

His role in Magnolia earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, proving that Cruise is much more than just an action star. It's an unmissable film, and the critics agree, giving it a solid 8.0 on IMDb.

In conclusion

Tom Cruise is an actor who has proven his mettle in a variety of roles, from troubled motivational speakers to high-flying action heroes. His talent, dedication, and versatility have ensured his place among the stars of Hollywood.

These five films, each with their unique narratives and Cruise's unforgettable performances, are a testament to his acting prowess.