10 must-read Oneshot manga for every manga fan

Oneshot Manga, with its captivating storytelling and stunning artwork, has become a beloved manga worldwide. While series with multiple volumes dominate the market, there's something special about oneshot manga. These self-contained stories offer a unique experience, allowing creators to deliver powerful narratives within a limited space.

If you're a manga enthusiast looking for thrilling standalone reads, we've compiled a list of 10 must-read oneshot manga that will leave you craving for more. From heartwarming tales to mind-bending mysteries, these oneshots are sure to captivate and entertain any manga fan.

10 must-read Oneshot manga

1) Sand Chronicles by Hinako Ashihara

Sand Chronicles manga (image via Viz Media)

Sand Chronicles by Hinako Ashihara is a poignant and emotionally charged oneshot that explores the complexities of love, loss, and the passage of time. This captivating manga follows the life of Ann Uekusa, a young girl who, after her parent's divorce, is uprooted from Tokyo and forced to live with her mother's family in a small coastal town.

As Ann navigates the challenges of adolescence and grapples with the pain of her parent's failed marriage, she forms deep connections with the people around her. Through heartwarming friendships and tender romantic relationships, Sand Chronicles delves into the profound emotions that accompany the journey from youth to adulthood.

2) All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi Abe

All You Need Is Kill (image via Viz Media)

If you're a fan of science fiction and crave action-packed stories, All You Need Is Kill is an absolute must-read. Originally a oneshot manga, this exhilarating tale has garnered significant acclaim and was even adapted into the blockbuster film "Edge of Tomorrow," starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

In All You Need Is Kill, readers are introduced to Keiji Kiriya, a young soldier embroiled in an intense war against a formidable alien race. What sets this oneshot manga apart is its unique twist—a time loop that traps Keiji in a relentless cycle of battle and death. Every time he perishes, he wakes up to relive the same harrowing day, forced to hone his combat skills and seek a way to break free from this nightmarish repetition.

3) Solanin by Inio Asano

Solanin manga (image via Viz Media)

Inio Asano has established himself as a master of storytelling that resonates with readers on a deep, emotional level, and Solanin is yet another example of his unparalleled talent. This poignant oneshot manga delves into the struggles and dreams of young adulthood, depicting the harsh realities of life with incredible sensitivity and nuance.

This oneshot manga revolves around Meiko Inoue, a young office worker who feels trapped in a mundane job that drains her spirit. She lives with her boyfriend Naruo Taneda, a struggling musician who is equally disillusioned with his stagnant career. As they navigate the challenges of adulthood, they begin to confront the harsh truth that the dreams they once held dear may never come to fruition.

4) Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms by Fumiyo Kouno

Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms (image via Last Gasp)

Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms stands as a testament to the transformative power of manga and its ability to tell stories that touch the deepest parts of our souls. Fumiyo Kouno's masterpiece is a profoundly moving oneshot manga that transports readers to the aftermath of the devastating Hiroshima bombing, exploring the lives of individuals from multiple generations who are forever shaped by the tragedy.

Kouno's exquisite artwork beautifully captures the delicate balance between despair and hope. The juxtaposition of the town's serene evenings against the backdrop of the country's iconic cherry blossoms creates a poignant atmosphere, reminding us of the resilience and beauty that can emerge even in the face of unimaginable devastation.

5) The Gods Lie by Kaori Ozaki

The Gods Lie (image via ‎Vertical Comics)

Kaori Ozaki's The Gods Lie is a profound coming-of-age oneshot that masterfully captures the intricacies of friendship and the trials of growing up. Through its evocative storytelling and exquisite artwork, this manga explores the delicate balance between the joys of youth and the harsh realities of life.

This oneshot manga centers around Natsuru Nanao, a young boy grappling with his own personal challenges. When he encounters Rio Suzumura, a mysterious and enigmatic girl, their lives intertwine in unexpected ways. As their bond deepens, Natsuru and Rio find solace in each other's company, forming a refuge from the difficulties they face.

6) The One I Love by CLAMP

The One I Love (Kadokawa Shoten)

CLAMP, known for its imaginative storytelling, presents The One I Love, a supernatural oneshot that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. The story revolves around Kotori and Kanata, two childhood friends who have the ability to see glimpses of an alternate world.

As they navigate their complicated feelings for each other in this oneshot manga, the line between the real world and their shared fantasies begins to blur. With CLAMP's signature art style and a touch of magical realism, The One I Love offers a mesmerizing reading experience that will leave you questioning the nature of love and perception.

7) A Silent Voice by Yoshitoki Oima

A Silent Voice manga (image via Kodansha)

A Silent Voice by Yoshitoki Oima stands as a remarkable oneshot that bravely confronts the delicate and often painful topic of bullying with grace and empathy. Through its nuanced storytelling and complex character development, this manga delves deep into the profound consequences of one's actions and explores the transformative power of forgiveness.

This oneshot manga revolves around Shoya Ishida, a young man plagued by guilt and remorse for his past actions as a bully. When Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl he once tormented, reenters his life, their paths become intertwined once again. As the narrative unfolds, A Silent Voice delves into the complexities of their relationship, highlighting the lasting impact of bullying on both the victim and the perpetrator.

8) The Garden of Words by Makoto Shinkai and Midori Motohashi

The Garden of Words manga (image via ‎Yen On)

Renowned anime director Makoto Shinkai, known for his captivating visuals and poignant storytelling, showcases his talent in the manga realm with The Garden of Words. This visually stunning oneshot immerses readers in a world where raindrops fall with grace and human connections bloom in unexpected places.

This oneshot manga follows Takao, a high school student who seeks solace in a peaceful garden during rainy days. It is within this sanctuary that he encounters Yukino, a mysterious woman who shares his longing for refuge.

As their encounters continue, a unique bond forms, transcending the boundaries of age and circumstance. Shinkai masterfully weaves a tale that explores the ephemeral nature of human connections, reminding us of the beauty and fragility that lies within them.

9) The Dress-Up Duo by Kiyoko Arai

The Dress-Up Duo (image VIZ Media)

The Dress-Up Duo by Kiyoko Arai is an enchanting oneshot that embraces the boundless spirit of creativity and the power of imagination. This delightful manga revolves around the heartwarming story of Asuka, a young girl, and her eccentric neighbor, Yoh, a talented fashion designer. Together, they embark on a whimsical journey of self-discovery and self-expression, igniting the joy of pursuing one's passion.

As the narrative unfolds, readers witness Asuka's transformation from a shy and reserved individual to a confident and imaginative designer. Encouraged by Yoh's guidance, she discovers a hidden talent for creating stunning outfits that reflect her unique personality.

With each design in this oneshot manga, Asuka not only finds her own voice but also touches the lives of those around her, leaving a trail of inspiration and joy.

10) Fragments of Horror by Junji Ito

Fragments of Horror manga (image via The Asahi Shimbun Company)

For fans of horror and the macabre, Junji Ito's Fragments of Horror is a true masterpiece that takes readers on a spine-chilling journey through the darkest recesses of the human psyche. This collection of interconnected oneshot manga delves into the realm of the uncanny, unraveling the disturbing and grotesque aspects of our fears and desires.

Each story in this oneshot manga is meticulously crafted to deliver an unsettling experience that lingers long after the final page is turned. Junji Ito's distinctive art style, characterized by intricate and detailed illustrations, heightens the sense of terror and unease. His ability to evoke visceral reactions through his visuals is truly unparalleled, making every panel a visual feast for horror aficionados.

Final thoughts

Oneshot manga offer a unique reading experience, allowing creators to craft concise yet impactful narratives. From the emotional depths of romance and friendship to the thrills of science fiction and horror, the 10 must-read oneshot manga mentioned above cover a wide range of genres and themes.

Whether you're a dedicated manga fan or a newcomer to the medium, these oneshot manga are bound to captivate your imagination and leave a lasting impression. So, dive into the world of oneshot manga and discover the power of storytelling in its condensed form.

