My Dress-up Darling season 2 tentative release date, what to expect, and more

It's been more than a year since the first episode of My Dress-Up Darling season one aired. It went pretty smoothly till the end and the series has created a craze and gained a global fanbase.

Fans have been speculating about season two of My Dress-Up Darling. It seems like they are quite eager to witness the rush again. In September 2022, it was announced that there will be a new season that is currently in production.

So there is a confirmed possibility of getting to see Gojo and Marin once again on the screen. Fans around the globe are expecting the duo to return with their heart-warming chemistry and story will definitely bring some twists and turns.

My Dress-Up Darling season two: The fan-favorite duo is confirmed to return

On September 17, 2022, Aniplex announced that second installment of the series is under production and will be out as soon as they wrap up completely. This was mentioned on the official website of My Dress-Up Darling, which said:

"Production of the sequel to the TV anime “Sono dress-up doll wa Koi ni suru” has been decided! We look forward to your continued support for “Sono Kisebutsu Ningyo ha Koi wo Suru” in the future.

No official release date has been announced yet by the studio or the anime's website. However, fans speculate that the series will be out around the middle of this year, probably in the summer.

Although the official first teaser of the second season was released on September 17, 2022, on their official YouTube channel, there was no mention of the release date.

At what point will it begin and where to watch it?

The last episode of My Dress-Up Darling was the 12th episode of the series, which showed till chapter 39, volume five of the original manga series. The new season will resume with chapter 40. There is enough manga canon content left for the production house to animate and that is a good thing for the fans who are expecting more from it.

The first season of My Dress-Up Darling is available on Crucnhyroll for those who want to watch it before the release of the sequel. All 12 episodes are available sequentially and there are dubbed versions for fans all over the world.

As of the second season, there is no news about where the anime will be aired, but fans can expect it to be announced pretty soon with the release of the trailer. However, there is a high probability of Crunchyroll taking over the streaming once again, just like the last time.

What to expect from the new season?

Fans who have already read the original manga have a fair idea about the contents of the second season. They know what to expect and can experience watching it in a more precise manner. The first season saw Gojo and Marin facing a lot of things together along with their growing bond.

The second season will introduce Marin and Gojo to new cosplayers, Amane and Akira, who will eventually play a vital role in motivating Marin about her future cosplay decisions. There will be a lot of differences between them which will lead to things getting interesting.

