Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling anime? Streaming details explored

My Dress-Up Darling anime was released back in the Winter 2022 anime season. Following its conclusion, the anime announced a sequel season, further information for which is yet to be released. Nonetheless, fans are eager to watch the first season once again before the details for the second season come out and are keen to know the streaming details for My Dress-Up Darling anime.

My Dress-Up Darling is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mangaka Shinichi Fukuda. The manga began serialization back in January 2018 in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine. Following that, CloverWorks produced an anime adaptation for the same that was aired from January to March 2022.

My Dress-Up Darling anime's availability may change based on your region

Where to watch the anime

Marin Kitagawa as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime is available to watch in subtitled and dubbed versions. That said, Crunchyroll offers the anime in many dubbed versions, including the newly added Hindi and Telugu languages.

Crunchyroll has been recently trying to expand its market in India by adding anime in dubbed versions of regional languages, allowing a more diverse audience to watch the same.

My Dress-Up Darling anime is also available to stream on several other streaming platforms like Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili, Laftel, Wakanim, and iQIYI. However, the availability of the same varies between regions.

Wakana Gojo as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

What is My Dress-Up Darling anime about?

My Dress-Up Darling anime focuses on Wakana Gojo, a high school student, who, unlike most people, devoted his time to perfecting the art of making hina dolls. He wished to reach his grandfather's level of expertise one day and hence trained rigorously.

As part of this practice, Gojo had a good sense of sewing clothes for the dolls. However, he kept his hobby a secret, worrying that he would be ridiculed for it.

Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

That's when he happened to mingle with his pretty classmate Marin Kitagawa. Unlike Gojo, Marin is a very confident girl, who does not mind sharing her hobbies and likes with people. When Kitagawa discovered Gojo's hobbies and talents, she asked him for a favor.

Kitagawa was into cosplay, but she had a tough time creating costumes for herself. Considering Gojo's sewing skills, she asked him if he could create her cosplay costume. After witnessing Marin's passion for cosplay and her admiration for his skills, Gojo decided to help her.

Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

With that, Gojo and Marin began spending time together, creating one cosplay after another. This helped Gojo learn about the Otaku culture, helping him experience new things. During this, both Gojo and Marin grew close and developed feelings for one another.

What can fans expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2?

The end of the first season saw Marin Kitagawa confess to Wakana Gojo when he was asleep. Given that she was able to verbalize her feelings towards him, there is a good chance that the second season will see their relationship develop further. Additionally, fans can expect Gojo to help Marin with more cosplay costumes.

