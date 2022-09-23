Top 8 most attractive female anime characters, based on fan votes on Ranker

Ranker's most attractive female anime characters have gotten tens of thousands of votes, so let's look at the results. The top entries have been intact for a while now, and some are rather predictable choices.

It's worth mentioning that this list isn't compiled by the writer like other listicles on Sportskeeda. Instead, this article provides a quick glance at how thousands of anime fans have voted and have ranked them accordingly. This data was compiled on September 22, 2022.

Note: Ranker lists aren't necessarily based on total votes. Instead, it's a mix of different aspects, such as total votes, upvote, and downvote ratio, etc. The upvotes and downvotes will be listed here for readers curious about the data and how it affects the rankings.

Fans have voted for the top eight attractive female anime characters on Ranker

8) Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui)

Yumeko Jabami (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Upvotes: 14,150

Downvotes: 5,360

Fans have voted Kakegurui's Yumeko Jabami as the eighth most attractive female anime character of all time. She doesn't have the sheer quantity of votes compared to ninth place (Fairy Tail's Mirajane Strauss), who has double the upvotes. However, those below Yumeko also have far more than double the downvotes to compensate for that.

It's worth mentioning that Yumeko is the main protagonist of Kakegurui, which is a show with a good enough following to put her this high on Ranker. As for her design, it's simple yet stylish enough to make her stand out compared to some other popular choices.

7) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Erza Scarlet (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Upvotes: 40,588

Downvotes: 15,905

Unsurprisingly, Fairy Tail's most popular female character would end up here. She would be ranked second on this list in terms of the sheer quantity of upvotes. However, this anime has plenty of detractors who would predictably downvote its characters.

One detail that Fairy Tail fans might notice is that Lucy Hearfilia isn't in the top eight. By the time this article was written, she was only ranked 20th. She has roughly the same number of downvotes as Erza but far fewer upvotes by comparison.

6) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)

Esdeath (Image via White Fox)

Upvotes: 21,975

Downvotes: 8,583

Esdeath is largely a controversial character within the Akame ga Kill! fandom. Some fans love her simply because of her design, while others despise her for the war crimes she committed in the series. Another reason why some fans love her is that she's quite affectionate with Tatsumi, a complete contrast to her usual cruelty.

Seeing her rank this high makes sense since her design includes the usual traits that anime fans love. Some people won't vote for characters solely based on their actual character or their series' popularity.

5) Marin Kitagawa (My Dress-Up Darling)

Marin Kitagawa (Image via CloverWorks)

Upvotes: 2,030

Downvotes: 533

Ranking in fifth place according to fan votes on Ranker is Marin Kitagawa. My Dress-Up Darling is a recent manga that began on January 19, 2018, and got an anime adaptation on January 9, 2022. Thus, there is a bit of a recency bias here.

She's described as beautiful in the anime and falls in love with the main male character of the series. It's a silly romantic comedy full of charm, with Marin Kitagawa being a huge reason for making it as enjoyable as it is.

4) Yor Forger (Spy x Family)

Yor Forger (Image via Wit Studio)

Upvotes: 1,154

Downvotes: 259

Spy x Family was a huge hit in 2022, achieving far more than even My Dress-Up Darling. Yor Forger is the main female lead on the show, and it's easy to see why she's ranked this high (even with the lower total count relative to other entries on this list).

It's extremely likely that she will continue to have a good spot on this Ranker list, even after tens of thousands more anime fans vote. The only question is how high she will rank in the future.

More Spy x Family episodes are incoming, with the next one arriving on October 1, 2022.

3) Albedo (Overlord)

Albedo (Image via Madhouse)

Upvotes: 16,696

Downvotes: 5,933

One of the most popular Overlord characters is Albedo, who loves Ainz. Anime fans tend to love female characters who are infatuated with the main protagonist, especially if they're good-looking. This love borders on obsession, inevitably leading to some people either loving that aspect of her character or finding her extremely annoying.

Despite being a succubus, Albedo has somehow never had a serious relationship of any kind. That's related to another trope that anime fans love in female characters, making her placement near the top not at all surprising.

She also despises humans, who, amusingly enough, voted for her to be this high.

2) Akeno Himejima (High School DxD)

Akeno Himejima (Image via TNK)

Upvotes: 37,936

Downvotes: 12,738

A fan-servicey anime with several female characters and a large following will, unsurprisingly, get a ton of attention on a site like Ranker. The whole premise is centered around the idea of a perverted boy wishing to acquire a harem, with Akeno Himejima being one of the many notable female characters.

Akeno being ranked behind Rias Gremory on Ranker is on par with the results of the official popularity polls. She's always second, while Rias Gremory is number one. The number one entry on this list should be pretty predictable based on this information.

1) Rias Gremory (High School DxD)

Rias Gremory (Image via TNK)

Upvotes: 48,892

Downvotes: 16,838

The main female protagonist of High School DxD has consistently been at the top of Ranker's most attractive female anime characters. She has way more votes than everybody else, including popular heavy hitters like Nami, Lucy, and Mikasa. Notably, the latter three aren't even in the top eight.

Akeno is quite prominent in her own series, but Rias's overall popularity still dwarfs her there. The reasons for her spot remain the same, and the lead that Rias has over everybody else makes it unlikely that her place at the top of this Ranker list will change any time soon.

