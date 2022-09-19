What to expect from My Dress-up Darling season 2

My Dress-up Darling season 2 has finally been announced as fans look forward to Gojo and Marin returning to our screens. While the announcement stated that only a sequel is in production, the series producer Shouta Umehara referred to it as season 2 in his tweet, thus confirming it to be a TV anime and not a movie.

My Dress-up Darling season 1 premiered back in the Winter 2022 anime season, with its season finale airing back at the end of March 2022. The anime had no plans to have a second season, but the studio decided to create a sequel season after looking at the support the first season received.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from My Dress-up Darling manga.

My Dress-up Darling season 2 announced with a special illustration

My Dress-up Darling season 2 was announced to be in production on September 17, 2022. The announcement was made through the anime's official Twitter account. To commemorate the decision, series creator Shinichi Fukuda created a special illustration of Gojo and Marin donning Shizuku-tan merch.

There has been no announcement of a release window for the sequel yet. However, based on what series producer Shouta Umehara has tweeted, the chances of the anime making its second appearance in 2023 seem low. If the production is only to start now, My Dress-up Darling season 2 may only be released in 2024 or, at the earliest, in Fall 2023.

My Dress-up Darling season 2 to feature new characters

My Dress-up Darling season 1 adapted chapters 1-39 from the manga. Considering that a total of 82 chapters of My Dress-up Darling manga have been released as of now, the studio has about 43 chapters worth of content to animate, which should be more than enough for the second season.

The manga has already released nine volumes in Japanese, with the Volume 7 of the English version set to release in January 2023.

My Dress-up Darling Volume 6 cover & Amane (Image via Square Enix & Reddit/u/Atsuki-Yuri)

My Dress-up Darling season 1 saw Gojo being introduced to the world of cosplay, as it gave him a medium to make peace with himself. In time, Gojo and Marin experienced a lot together, like the cosplay event, several shopping trips, and the summer festival, all of which brought them closer to each other.

At the end of season 1, Kitagawa confessed her feelings to Gojo while he was asleep. Hence, fans can look forward to their romantic developments in the upcoming season, hoping that their relationship heats up. But much of My Dress-up Darling season 2 is set to focus on more cosplays and the introduction of new characters, with romantic developments taking a backseat.

Akira from My Dress-up Darling manga (Image via Square Enix)

Marin and Gojo are set to meet new cosplayers such as Amane and Akira. Amane is a male cosplayer who likes to cosplay as female characters. Meeting him will inspire Marin about her next cosplay idea, while Gojo will have a tough time with this one.

Gojo and Marin are also going to meet another cosplayer named Akira. Although both of them will first think of her as a man, she will turn out to be a woman in her early 20s. Meanwhile, something fishy will be going on, as Gojo will feel that he has seen her before, while Akira expresses how she dislikes Marin and wants nothing to do with her.

To find out more, we will have to wait until the release of My Dress-up Darling season 2.

