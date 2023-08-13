Which anime is Gojo from? The answer is not just Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo is a name that has recently popped up in several popular anime shows, including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Dress-Up Darling. In the world of anime and manga, character names frequently reoccur across different series - a phenomenon that captivates as well as puzzles fans.
Though the name immediately evokes thoughts of the enigmatic and immensely powerful Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, it is important to acknowledge that this particular name encompasses more than just one remarkable character. On exploring some anime shows, some would also come across the name in the form of Wakana Gojo from My Dress-Up Darling.
Gojo Satoru, the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen-verse, covers his eyes due to his cursed technique
Satoru Gojo, a fictional character from Gege Akutami's anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, holds great prominence. Born on December 7, 1989, he is regarded as the world's strongest jujutsu sorcerer. Initially introduced as a teacher working at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School in Tokyo within Akutami's series, Gojo later became the focus of the prequel miniseries, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.
In the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, the character plays a pivotal role as a mentor to Yuji Itadori. The latter is the vessel of Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, and Gojo guides and supports Yuji on his journey to become stronger, all the while safeguarding his other students. Akutami skillfully created Gojo as a formidable yet likable character who genuinely cares for his students.
The white-haired sorcerer possesses extraordinary and formidable abilities in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. One of his unique techniques is the Six Eyes, which enables him to perceive and analyze all aspects of his surroundings, including curses and cursed energy. Additionally, he wields the Limitless technique, and it grants him control over space and time manipulation.
Due to these exceptional powers, Gojo stands as the most dominant character in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. In the Japanese version of the animated adaptations by MAPPA, Yūichi Nakamura lends his voice to Gojo, while Kaiji Tang handles the English dubbing.
Wakana Gojo from My Dress-Up Darling is a Hina doll maker
Wakana Gojo serves as the central character in the Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo suru, or My Dress-Up Darling, series. As a high school student, Wakana is immersed in mastering the art of crafting Hina dolls that has been handed down through generations by his grandfather. While he still has much to learn, his current focus lies primarily on skillfully crafting their garments and intricately painting their delicate visages.
Through his diligent practice creating these dolls, Wakana has also honed his abilities in cosplay, excelling at stitching accurate outfits and expertly applying makeup to embody various characters. The character keeps his passion for making Hina dolls hidden since he is haunted by memories of childhood bullying.
At some point in the past, a girl scorned him for defying gender norms and engaging in doll-making. On the other hand, Wakana consistently dons a samue—an attire worn across various professions—comprising a navy blue suit jacket and pants accompanied by a modest white shirt.
Wakana possesses unique abilities that are distinct from curses and sorcery that are seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen-verse, which are commonly associated with Satoru Gojo. As such, Wakana's proficiency lies in the artistry of Hina dolls and cosplay creations.
Additionally, he possess remarkable skills as a makeup artist and demonstrates an exceptional attention to detail. Although Wakana's abilities may not match the sheer power of Satoru Gojo, he remains as an awe-inspiring and one-of-a-kind character.
