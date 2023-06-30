Is My Dress Up Darling manga finished? Explained

My Dress Up Darling manga is a popular slice of life series that gained an additional ton of fans when its anime adaptation was announced. The first season began airing in January 2022, and so far, only one season has been released. Since then, the manga has progressed considerably leaving the animation studio with enough content to animate another season.

Fans regularly partake in numerous discussions surrounding this series, but there is one question that seems to have sprung up, which is if My Dress Up Darling manga is finished yet? However, no, My Dress Up Darling Manga has not completed its course yet. At the time of writing, a total of 92 chapters have been published.

Status of My Dress Up Darling manga and anime series

Manga

At the time of writing, My Dress Up Darling manga is ongoing, and the latest chapter was released on June 16. So far, 87 chapters have been compiled into 11 volumes, and the bifurcation is as follows:

Volume 1: Chapters 1-7

Volume 2: Chapters 8-17

Volume 3: Chapters 16-23

Volume 4: Chapters 24-31

Volume 5: Chapters 32-39

Volume 6: Chapters 40-47

Volume 7: Chapters 48-55

Volume 8: Chapters 56-63

Volume 9: Chapters 64-71

Volume 10: Chapters 72-79

Volume 11: Chapters 80-87

Chapters 88-92 of the My Dress Up Darling manga are yet to be compiled into another volume. A trend that one can notice with this manga series is that it does not follow a weekly release. The mangaka usually releases two chapters every month, which means each chapter takes roughly two weeks to be released.

My Dress Up Darling Manga chapter 93 is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023 as per the series’ fandom page.

Anime

At the time of writing, the series has released only one season, which had 12 episodes and covered a total of 39 chapters. The second season has not come out yet, but, the official website announced in September 2022 that it's in production:

"Production of the sequel to the TV anime “Sono dress-up doll wa Koi ni suru” has been decided! We look forward to your continued support for “Sono Kisebutsu Ningyo ha Koi wo Suru” in the future."

The official release date for the second installment of the anime series has not been revealed at the moment. Those who wish to revisit the series can do so by watching the episodes on Crunchyroll, which has all the episodes of the first season.

Fans can expect Crunchyroll to purchase the streaming rights for the same. The second season will be quite interesting, but the contents will be more or less the same.

The second season will continue Gojo and Kitagawa Marin’s cosplaying efforts. However, this time, the series will introduce two new cosplayers who will play a crucial role in motivating the protagonist duo.

The new characters, Amane and Akira, will not only receive substantial screen time but also influence Marin’s cosplaying outfits in the future. The anticipation continues to grow and fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of My Dress Up Darling.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes