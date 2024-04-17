Kurama's comeback in Boruto Two Blue Vortex is exactly what fans needed

As the release of the ninth chapter of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga approaches on April 19, 2024, spoilers for the same have already begun to circulate, sparking considerable hype in the fandom with the significant narrative developments.

Excitement is palpable among fans with the long-awaited confrontation between Boruto and Kawaki, as teased in the official preview teaser. The hype is further fueled by the chapter marking the return of the Nine-Tails, a moment Naruto fans have been eagerly awaiting.

On top of that, as this significant development marking Kurama's comeback involves none other than Naruto's daughter, Himawari, it signifies a major turning point for the narrative, heightening anticipation among fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9.

Naruto fandom is thrilled with Kurama's comeback in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9

The upcoming Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter features some highly anticipated developments in the narrative. Chapter 9 shows the long-awaited showdown between the two main protagonists, Boruto and Kawaki.

Furthermore, this chapter marks a pivotal moment in the storyline with the highly anticipated return of the Nine-Tailed Fox. Kurama's comeback has significantly heightened anticipation for the upcoming chapter.

Chapter 9 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex continues from where the previous chapter left off, focusing on the confrontation between the God Trees Jura and Hidari against Himawari and the new-generation Ino-Shika-Cho trio.

Jura targets Himawari, detecting the presence of the tailed beast inside her, although Himawari herself and others remain unaware of the bijuu's existence inside her at the moment.

Himawari in Boruto Two Blue Vortex cover image (Image via Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto/Shueisha)

The trio attempts to safeguard Himawari, confronting Jura in the process. They eventually manage to escape with Inojin's ink bird. However, while they regroup and strategize their next move, Himawari is unexpectedly confronted by a miniature version of a nine-tailed fox.

This development marks Kurama's long-awaited return to the narrative, a moment eagerly anticipated by fans. While fans also yearn for Naruto's presence and hold out hope for his eventual return, the likelihood of that happening appears slim at the moment.

Nonetheless, fans remain optimistic, as Naruto is alive and well. In contrast, Kurama's unexpected death was a profound shock for fans, making his return all the more desired and celebrated.

As such, the appearance of a nine-tailed fox in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 caters to fans’ long-awaited wish. Himawari's potential role as the next jinchuriki for Kurama raises intriguing questions about how this came to pass. Consequently, the fandom is buzzing with theories and speculations, eager to unravel the mysteries behind this significant development.

Exploring the possibilities of whether Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 Nine-tails is the same old Kurama

That said, a significant question surrounding Kurama's comeback remains shrouded in mystery – whether these nine-tails in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 are the same Kurama who was sealed within Naruto.

Naruto fans are familiar with the circumstances of Kurama's death, and when a tailed beast or their jinchuriki dies, the chakra of the bijuu reforms over time. Thus, the death of a bijuu doesn't necessarily signify the end of their existence, as their chakra may reincarnate, giving rise to a separate, sentient copy of the tailed beast.

Therefore, the question of whether the baby nine-tailed fox inside Himawari is the same Kurama or a new incarnation remains a mystery. However, this new bijuu will likely be a separate entity from Kurama. It's hoped that the upcoming narrative will shed light on this matter, offering clarity on the identity of this new baby nine-tails.

